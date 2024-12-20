Josh Windass on Sheffield Wednesday's 'business as usual' as Danny Rohl looks set to stay

Josh Windass says it has been business as usual despite a week of speculation swirling around the future of manager Danny Rohl.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As soon as Southampton sacked Russell Martin on Sunday there was speculation that the Saints were interested in appointing former assistant manager Rohl.

But as Windass spoke to the media on Friday morning, reports were emerging that a deal had been agreed for former Roma manager Ivan Luric to take the job instead, and the Owls player is expecting Rohl to remain at Hillsborough "for the foreseeable".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The players' working week started later than usual after having a Christmas night out at the weekend, but since then WIndass says it has been business as usual, with no talk from the manager about his future.

"He just came in and did the team meeting as usual preparing for the weekend," revealed Windass. "I would tell you if he said something but he just came in and we trained as normal.

"We've been off for a few days before that so it was just get back in, get training and get the legs going again.

"We had a Christmas do after the Oxford game so we had a couple of days off at the beginning of the week, that's all it was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Danny's not really said anything, we've just trained as normal and preparing to beat Stoke.

STAYING: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl with Josh Windass

"I can't speak for any of the other lads but I didn't say anything (to Rohl, asking what was happening), I just get on with my training. I expect him to coach us and train us in the best way he can while he's here.

"I expect him to be (here) for the foreseeable anyway.

"Nothing really changes, he's the Sheffield Wednesday manager and he'll coach us to the best of his ability. That's all he can do."

Windass did admit, though, that talk of change affects the players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

THE NEW SAINT: Ivan Juric is expected to become Southampton's new head coach

"I can't speak for other players but just like in life, if you're playing every week under this manager, one of the young lads might be thinking if he goes, maybe I don't play under the next one, or lads who are not playing maybe think they will play," he said.

"I'm assuming thoughts like that are always in players' minds.

"It's for Danny to answer but I can't see any changes happening."

Rohl is due to address the media on Friday afternoon.

Nothing happening is a huge positive for a club who have been transformed under the highly-rated 35-year-old's leadership, and who are five points outside of the play-off places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's just like key players," said Windass. "We're doing well at the minute and you don't really want to lose anyone in any transfer window or whenever. If Premier League clubs and big big clubs come for your manager, that's just what happens when you're doing well.

"It's good to keep everyone here and hopefully we can have a real push and get to where we want tot be."

That Wednesday are at home on Saturday should be a huge boost.

Their home form is the 20th best in the Championship this season, and atmospheres at Hillsborough have naturally reflected that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But to end a week where many fans feared losing their manager with him in the dugout should give everyone a lift for Saturday's early kick-off.

"I hope so," said Windass.

"If we're realistic, if a Premier League team really wants your players or your manager, I think they get them.