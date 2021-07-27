Josh Windass's 'considerable' Sheffield Wednesday lay-off could have an upside

INJURY BLOW: Josh Windass has injured his hamstring

Depending on the full extent, a well-timed Windass injury could be a mixed blessing for the Owls.

They will be looking to make a good start to life back in League One and to have last season's ten-goal top-scorer would obviously help, but such were the quality of his performances, there was always a good chance Wednesday might have to fend off bids for the son of former Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and Bradford City player Dean. An injury which stops him playing before the August 31 transfer deadline might calm that interest.

"Josh went down in the pre-season friendly at West Brom and we feel he's going to be out for some considerable amount of time but we don't know the true extent of it yet," confirmed Moore.

"With an injury such as that one sometimes you need to let it settle down. We're nearly at the stage where we'll get a specific diagnosis. Hopefully it won't be too long but we'll wait and see.

"Josh is OK in himself but we'll seek that medical advice and the assurance we need and take it from there."

Windass spent the second half of 2019-20 on loan at Hillsborough before making the move permanent 12 months ago and impressed both at centre-forward and attacking from wider positions.

Captain Barry Bannan will miss Tuesday's final pre-season friendly at Port Vale with a minor back problem.

The Owls begin their season at home to Huddersfield Town the club where Windass began his career, in Sunday's League Cup first round.