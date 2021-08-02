Second-tier Hannover have completed the protracted transfer for a fee thought to be around £120,000 having initially thought they could get him for nothing because he had not been paid his wages but when the Owls settled up, they demanded a transfer fee.

His departure ends two years at Hillsborough which featured 70 appearances.

In a statement to the club's fans, the 30-year-old wrote: "It was a great pleasure to play for Sheffield Wednesday - especially because of you.

DEPARTURE: Julian Borner has joined Hannover

"It's a great pity that the journey ends at this point, but I still enjoyed it and I still get goosebumps when I think of you singing my name.

"Players will always come and go but you always stay. You are Sheffield Wednesday.

"I wish you and the club only the best and I hope you get promoted as soon as possible because you deserve it. Stay strong and take care. Thank you."