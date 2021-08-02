Julian Borner tells Sheffield Wednesday fans 'I still get goosebumps when I think of you singing my name'

Julian Borner says he still gets goosebumps when he thinks about Sheffield Wednesday fans but the German centre-back has cut ties to return to his homeland.

By Stuart Rayner
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 5:05 pm
Updated Monday, 2nd August 2021, 5:06 pm

Second-tier Hannover have completed the protracted transfer for a fee thought to be around £120,000 having initially thought they could get him for nothing because he had not been paid his wages but when the Owls settled up, they demanded a transfer fee.

His departure ends two years at Hillsborough which featured 70 appearances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

In a statement to the club's fans, the 30-year-old wrote: "It was a great pleasure to play for Sheffield Wednesday - especially because of you.

DEPARTURE: Julian Borner has joined Hannover

"It's a great pity that the journey ends at this point, but I still enjoyed it and I still get goosebumps when I think of you singing my name.

"Players will always come and go but you always stay. You are Sheffield Wednesday.

"I wish you and the club only the best and I hope you get promoted as soon as possible because you deserve it. Stay strong and take care. Thank you."

His departure continues the rapid transformation of the Wednesday squad after relegation to League One. Hours before Borner's departure was announced, Theo Corbeanu became manager Darren Moore's eighth signing.

Julian BornerDarren Moore