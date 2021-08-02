Second-tier Hannover have completed the protracted transfer for a fee thought to be around £120,000 having initially thought they could get him for nothing because he had not been paid his wages but when the Owls settled up, they demanded a transfer fee.
His departure ends two years at Hillsborough which featured 70 appearances.
In a statement to the club's fans, the 30-year-old wrote: "It was a great pleasure to play for Sheffield Wednesday - especially because of you.
"It's a great pity that the journey ends at this point, but I still enjoyed it and I still get goosebumps when I think of you singing my name.
"Players will always come and go but you always stay. You are Sheffield Wednesday.
"I wish you and the club only the best and I hope you get promoted as soon as possible because you deserve it. Stay strong and take care. Thank you."
His departure continues the rapid transformation of the Wednesday squad after relegation to League One. Hours before Borner's departure was announced, Theo Corbeanu became manager Darren Moore's eighth signing.