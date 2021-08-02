Sheffield Wednesday signing Theo Corbeanu has played in the Premier League and scored in the Gold Cup in 2021

Canada striker forward Theo Corbeanu has joined on a season-long loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The 19-year-old has been with Wolves for the last three years.
Having been a regular in the Football League Trophy side last season, including playing at Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers, he made his Premier League debut at Tottenham Hotspur in May.
Corbeanu scored on his international debut in March's World Cup qualifier against Bermuda, finding the net four minutes after coming off the bench.
He also scored at the Gold Cup, where Canada reached the semi-finals.
That Corbeanu is a forward is particularly helpful with Josh Windass's pre-season injury leaving the Owls with just Callum Paterson as an option at centre-forward on Sunday, as new signing Florian Kamberi - another loanee - awaited his international clearance.