Sheffield Wednesday sign former Rangers, Hibernian and Aberdeen striker Florian Kamberi on loan

The Swiss-born Albanian arrives from Swiss side St Gallen and if his international clearance comes through before noon on Saturday, he will be able to feature in the League Cup first round tie at home to Huddersfield Town 25 hours later.

Loans have been a big feature of the 26-year-old's career having been leant to Karlsruher and Hibernian after starting out with Grasshoppers. The latter deal was made permanent three years ago.

He impressed enough at Easter Road to spend the second half of last season on loan at Rangers before moving to St Gallen in the summer but he was soon back in Scotland, borrowed by Aberdeen

LOAN: Florian Kamberi has joined Sheffield Wednesday

Kamberi made his international debut for Albania in March.