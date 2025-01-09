Latest Sheffield Wednesday injury blow increases need to sign defenders in transfer window

Sheffield Wednesday are set to be without Dominic Iorfa for the next eight weeks, increasing the need for defensive reinforcements in the transfer window.

Iorfa and Yan Valery both came off injured against Millwall at the weekend and whilst the latter has quickly recovered, the same is not true of his defensive colleague.

"Yan is okay, he trained the full week, Dommer, it's a shame, he will be out for around eight weeks, a long, long time," said Rohl.

"Again it's a bit muscle injury.

INJURY.. Owls Dominic Iorfa leaves the field

"It's not nice but it is what it is, we cannot change it now. We will try to bring him back as soon as possible but if you have such a big injury it takes time and then we know Dom will need a bit more time to get in rhythm. We'll see what it means for the season."

With fellow central defender Akin Famewo still recovering from a serious injury, it leaves the Owls light in central defence.

"It's not helpful, now with Akin and Dommer both centre-backs, they will be out a similar time, until the end of February, the beginning of March, it's not helpful but of course we have to find solutions.

"I think it's a chance for Gab (Otegabyo) to get more minutes. It depends which formation we play, with three (centre-backs) or with two.

"For both we have some options, we will find solutions, but it's a crucial position for us as well for the following games."

Left-back/wing-back Marvin Johnson is also a doubt for the FA Cup third round tie at home to Coventry City on Saturday, but is expected to be fit to face Leeds United in the next Championship game, eight days later.

"You can count what it means for the defence line," said Rohl, who is pushing the club to add players who will improve his team before the February 3 transfer deadline.

"You cannot do everything you want sometimes.

"Sometimes when you play with a back three and you need speed players, sometimes if you know you will have more ball possession, maybe this player will be more helpful.

"It' is my job to find solutions. This is my job at the minute, to see what is the best fit, the best shape, the best formation, the best couple (pairing) and the best relationship between the players.

"We will look at the market and what we can do. We have a clear profile of what we want to sign if it's possible.

"When you have two injuries in this position of course we will have our eyes open.

"It's important we have to understand it's not just replacing a player, it's also about increasing our quality and this is maybe also a big challenge."

When asked directly about potential signings, Rohl was not prepared to mention names, and he was cagey on whether the lines of communication with chairman Dejphon Chansiri, which he previous said were closed, had re-opened.