Number crunchers at FiveThirtyEight have given their latest prediction as to how the final table will look - and there is good news for the Owls and Reds.

Using their ratings for each team, the data experts simulate seasons thousands of times to produce their prediction for each side’s final points tally and league position.

Wednesday, in third, are now just a point behind Ipswich after their win at Cambridge. Plymouth Argyle boast a four-point lead at the summit and are in imperious form after nine wins in their last 10 games.

But the computer boffins believe the Owls will be champions after analysing the latest data.

They are being tipped to finish above Argyle on goal difference and are given a 64 per cent chance of promotion and 38 per cent of being promoted by the play-offs.

Barnsley, who currently occupy the final play-off position on goal difference, are predicted to finish in fifth spot. They are given a 22 per cent of promotion and 41 per cent chance of making the play-offs

Predicted final table