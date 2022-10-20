News you can trust since 1754
League One predictions computer tips final league position for Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley FC, Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle, Bolton Wanderers and Portsmouth

FOR the second season in a row, it looks to be another ultra-competitive race for promotion in League One - with Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley in the thick of it.

By Leon Wobschall
4 minutes ago

Number crunchers at FiveThirtyEight have given their latest prediction as to how the final table will look - and there is good news for the Owls and Reds.

Using their ratings for each team, the data experts simulate seasons thousands of times to produce their prediction for each side’s final points tally and league position.

Wednesday, in third, are now just a point behind Ipswich after their win at Cambridge. Plymouth Argyle boast a four-point lead at the summit and are in imperious form after nine wins in their last 10 games.

A predictions computer has predicted the final League One table. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

But the computer boffins believe the Owls will be champions after analysing the latest data.

They are being tipped to finish above Argyle on goal difference and are given a 64 per cent chance of promotion and 38 per cent of being promoted by the play-offs.

Barnsley, who currently occupy the final play-off position on goal difference, are predicted to finish in fifth spot. They are given a 22 per cent of promotion and 41 per cent chance of making the play-offs

Here is an explanation as to how the model works https://fivethirtyeight.com/methodology/how-our-club-soccer-predictions-work/

Predicted final table

Sheffield Wednesday

 92 (+46 GD)
Plymouth 92 (+36 GD)
Ipswich 89
Derby 82
Barnsley 78
Portsmouth 77
Bolton 74
Peterborough 72
Wycombe 69
Charlton 68
Shrewsbury 64
Lincoln 63
Oxford 62
Fleetwood 57
Exeter 55
MK Dons 55

Bristol Rovers

 53
Port Vale 53
Accrington 50
Cheltenham 50
Cambridge 49
Forest Green 41
Burton 39
Morecambe 37
