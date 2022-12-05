Wycombe Wanderers closed out the League One action with a 2-0 victory over Portsmouth on Sunday afternoon.

Anis Mehmeti scored one and made the other for Wycombe as the win lifted them into the top half of League One. It was just what the Chairboys deserved for a largely dominant performance against an out-of-sorts Pompey, who allowed a chance to move into the play-off places to pass them by.

On Saturday, Sheffield Wednesday missed the chance to go top of League One after they were held to a goalless draw at Derby County. In a game of few chances, Owls goalkeeper David Stockdale denied David McGoldrick and Derby stopper Joe Wildsmith saved from Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in the second half.

Wednesday are two points behind Plymouth, who lost to Port Vale on Friday, and one adrift of Ipswich Town who conceded 96th-minute equaliser to Fleetwood Town on the same night.

Also on Friday, Barnsley continued their charge with a 2-1 triumph at fellow promotion-chasers Peterborough United. A moment of brilliance from Luca Connell gave Michael Duff’s men an early advantage as they claimed a fourth consecutive league victory.

The Irish midfielder’s first goal in English football was worth the wait as he expertly controlled the ball with his chest before steering a 25-yard half-volley past Posh keeper Lucas Bergstrom. The hosts hauled themselves level in the 21st minute as Jack Taylor arrived in the box to head a classy right-wing cross from Kwame Poku into the bottom corner but the contest was settled by Adam Phillips just after the hour.

Following the latest League One action, we have put together the best XI in a 3-4-3 formation using ratings from WhoScored. Take a look..

