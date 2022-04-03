Wednesday looked to be squandering two precious points in their quest to seal a League One play-off spot, until Gregory popped up with a header in the ‘94th minute’ to send Hillsborough into raptures.

“We are delighted to have him back and he is getting stronger as the weeks go by,” said manager Darren Moore of a striker who missed the whole of February but has now scored in successive games. “That was another 90 minutes for him and another goal. You want your No 9 scoring.

“He has got 10 goals and we have to remember he has been out injured as well. We are creating chances. With someone of his ilk, he is certainly going to score goals. As long as we keep supplying the balls there, I’m sure Lee Gregory and others will get on the scoresheet. We have to keep going.”

Lee Gregory's injury-time winning goal for Wednesday against Wimbledon (Picture: Steve Ellis)

It was a good start for the Owls when captain Barry Bannan whipped in a dangerous cross and Jack Hunt converted with a diving header in the 11th minute.

But strugglers Wimbledon equalised when Zach Robinson beat the offside trap and squared to Ayoub Assal, who smashed the ball into the top corner past keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

“It was an afternoon where we kept knocking on the door,” said Moore. “At one stage, it didn’t seem like it was going to come.

“We had to keep the impetus and create chances.”

Lee Gregory celebrates with team-mates,ball boy, and fans on the kop (Picture: Steve Ellis)

Sheff Wed: Peacock-Farrell, Iorfa (Berahino 67), Dean, Hutchinson, Hunt,Byers (Paterson 86),Luongo,Bannan,Johnson, Mendez-Laing (Shodipo 86), Gregory. Unused substitutes: Dele-Bashiru, Dunkley, Wildsmith, Sow.

AFC Wimbledon: Tzanev, Nightingale, Heneghan, Csoka, Lawrence, Marsh (Hartigan 72), Woodyard, Rudoni, Osew, Robinson (Osei Yaw 78), Assal (Mebude 86). Unused substitutes: Guinness-Walker, Kalambayi, Broome, Brown.