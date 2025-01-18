Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday: Danny Rohl on 'finding solutions' off the pitch as well as on it to heal rift with Dejphon Chansiri

THROUGHOUT his eventful time at Sheffield Wednesday, Danny Rohl has continually spoken about ‘finding solutions’ on the pitch in order for the Owls to compete at Championship level - and he has done that exceedingly well.

Given what has happened during another turbulent week at Hillsborough - there have been several over the last few decades, it’s fair to say - the Owls head coach must now also concentrate his energies on fixing some problems with his boss, owner Dejphon Chansiri.

The current rift between Chansiri and Rohl was brought unceremoniously out into the open at a fans’ forum in midweek.

Hardly the ideal development for play-off chasing Wednesday ahead of Sunday lunch-time's Yorkshire derby at league leaders Leeds United.

Owls boss Danny Rohl with chairman Dejphon Chansiri. Picture: Steve Ellis

Chansiri, currently in England after flying in from overseas, claimed to supporters that he has not been presented with a list of winter window targets by the German, with there having been no lines of communication between the pair since December.

Rohl’s response arrived on Friday lunch-time and he endeavoured to cool the situation in diplomatic enough fashion and spoke about working out some answers with Chansiri, face to face, in an attempt to draw a line under the worrying, if self-inflicted, situation.

Rohl said: "He is the boss, so then of course we should talk. I try to be honest, and if there is a problem, then I think there should be a solution.

"Sometimes, it's about making a step to each other and this is what I am doing. If it is helpful to the club, then of course, I will do everything for the club and my team.

"For me, I think there’s some things we have to do with the communication."

Specifically on the claim from Chansiri that he hadn’t informed him about his list of transfer targets this month, Rohl continued: "We have a process in the club.

"In early January, we had a meeting with the head of recruitment (Kevin Beadell) and Amadeu (Paixao). I think it’s clear from my side.

"If it’s not clear, then I am a little surprised. But it isn't a problem. If there is a problem, then we can fix it very soon and make a meeting and then we can go forward, of course."

The midweek forum also saw Chansiri claim that the club have been approached by Southampton with a view to appointing Rohl as Russell Martin’s successor last month - potentially further questioning the German’s long-term commitment to the Owls.

For his part, Rohl insists he remains fully focused on Wednesday, having swapped a relegation fight for a top-six tilt. On the Saints link, he added: "It is about rumours. You will see in the future it's sometimes not a manager linked with other clubs, but players. We are professionals and go forward.

"For me, it's important I am here and do everything for the club 24/7 and put all my passion into the club.

"For me, it's all about how we can improve as a group and what I can do for this club and with this mindset, I will work everywhere and at the moment, I work for Sheffield Wednesday.

"The next game is against Leeds, a really tough one. A good, good team with a great manager and this is my focus.

"We have this good togetherness (with the supporters) and it’s what I like and the reason why I am here.

"It’s important we develop together and it’s a big part to see where we are in the future and what we do together and improve and achieve together.

"The most important thing is the club. I think we have to do everything right for the club. We have a great opportunity and are in a good position in the table and I think we should try and put all our energy into this and this is what our fans deserve."

Alongside bringing in the players he hopes will take the tenth-placed Owls - four points behind sixth-placed Middlesbrough - to the ‘next level’, continuing some infrastructural improvements at the club is another area that Rohl is keen to see improved over time.

In his press conference, he revealed that the club have trained on the first-team pitch at Hillsborough for 16 days due to the state of outside pitches at their Middlewood Road training ground following the recent wintry weather and freezing temperatures, although new covers had now been purchased to hopefully eradicate the problem.

In the market, the Owls have plenty of work to do and Rohl is not giving up hope yet of key loanee Shea Charles coming back to Hillsborough despite his recall by Southampton.

Charles can still play for the Owls in their next two fixtures, against Leeds and Bristol City, with seven days notice required to recall a player.

On Charles, who has been linked with a switch to city rivals Sheffield United, Rohl, who is set to welcome back Marvin Johnson for Sunday’s derby, said: "I am really sad, but this is football. He is a big, big player for us.

"Maybe, there is a small chance to get him back. I don't know at the moment, maybe there's a bigger picture.