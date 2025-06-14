Leigh Bromby on life after Huddersfield Town and a new venture

CULTURE, identity, DNA.

Listen to people working across the football industry these days and all of the above terms seem to be repeated ad infinitum.

They shouldn’t be viewed as mere buzzwords either.

Certainly not among EFL clubs where building the playing side of a football club into something which can be successful over time increasingly requires joined-up thinking in terms of not only style, but recruitment of coaching and backroom staff alongside players.

It is not about money, but being strategic and aligned in decision-making.

During his time at Huddersfield Town, Leigh Bromby could appreciate that better than most during two periods where everything came together under David Wagner and then Carlos Corberan.

Town seriously punched above their weight without spending millions in the process and were widely admired for their approach.

Bromby left Town in June 2023 after a nine-year association. His roles included being academy manager, head of football operations and, finally, sporting director.

Since leaving, the one-time Leeds United, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday player, 45, has set up his own recruitment and advisory firm called Bromby and Partners along with former Blades forward Darius Henderson and ex-Town and Norwich City sporting director, Stuart Webber.

They work with a number of clubs. In April, Bromby was appointed interim recruitment lead at Derby County for the duration of the summer transfer window, while Webber is working with clubs across the Championship and Premier League in a consultancy position.

Bromby told The Yorkshire Post: "Our company is based around finding and developing key staff for football clubs and recruiting within clubs. We are doing really well and have got a lot of work and are thankful we have a network of people who value our experience and what we have done before.

"We’ve put David Fox in at Plymouth as head of football operations and the head of recruitment in there (Tom Randle) and are also helping Stoke and I am in at Derby now. It’s really interesting and Stuart is a really interesting person to do it with.

"The infrastructure and staff is so important. In my time at Huddersfield, we lost so many staff.

"Pep Guardiola’s analyst was my lead analyst at Huddersfield (Craig Nosworthy).

"Narcis (Pelach) was the individual set-piece coach for the first team and he’s now at West Ham.

"Paul Clements is at Derby and Callum Walsh is at Ajax as a performance coach.

"Staff are so critical to your success. You lose your ‘top man’ to Man City and it’s four or five years to train that person up. The concept to staff is exactly the same as it is with football players."

Logging onto social media platforms would seem to indicate a clear impatience among many modern-day football supporters for success now as opposed to further down the line. Emotions can be extreme; feast or famine almost at every good or bad result/season.

Thankfully, more sensible followers of clubs are starting to see a bigger picture. Success is the aim, but it’s about creating the right culture and identity first at clubs who are not armed with financial largesse by virtue of parachute payments or Premier League millions.

"I think they (fans) are now understanding about being strategic,” Bromby continued.

"When I was at Huddersfield, people weren’t going to be jumping out of their seats when I came on and talked about being strategic and building this way of working.

"Let’s be honest, we were criticised for bringing Carlos. It was the same when David came in and it was a surprise appointment.

"But clubs have got to be brave and give people time to build cultures."

Bromby remains truly grateful for his time at the John Smith’s Stadium and also for a period of time out to mentally refresh.

Now back involved in football, he is involved in a venture which he didn’t envisage when he first left Town, but one which is stimulating him.

He continued: "I’ve got a local company that does a lot of PE provision in schools and when I left Huddersfield, I walked straight back into there and it was refreshing to go and do schools work and grassroots football. But that was a company I’d been running since I was playing.

"I then re-engaged with Stuart about doing this company. From my journey out of playing football, which is the best thing in the world, I was provided with the best learning (at Huddersfield). It was an unbelievable transition and opportunity and I loved every minute of it.