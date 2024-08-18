Low Sheffield Wednesday ratings all round but clear contender for the worst afternoon

Sheffield Wednesday came back down to earth with a bump when they were beaten 4-0 at Sunderland.

That the Owls were so comprehensively outplayed was bad enough for them, but the fact so much of the damage was self-inflicted made it worse still for them.

James Beadle – one excellent save at the end of the first half did not paper over the rest of his performance 5

Yan Valery – badly exposed for the fourth and substituted quickly afterwards 4

Dominic Iorfa – possibly the best of a bad defensive bunch – not that it was saying much 5

Di'Shon Bernard – looked frazzled and picked up a booking 4

Max Lowe – so good on debut against Plymouth Argyle, he was one of many who crashed down to earth 5

Barry Bannan – one half of an over-run midfield duo, he was unable to get on the ball 5

DISALLOWED GOAL: Sheffield Wednesday's Svante Ingelsson (left)DISALLOWED GOAL: Sheffield Wednesday's Svante Ingelsson (left)
Svante Ingelsson – had a goal disallowed and none of the impact he made against Plymouth 5

Djeidi Gassama – a disappointing day from the hot-and-cold winger 4

Josh Windass – his unwise backheel to set up the second goal set the tone, unfortunate it was him laying Luke O'Nien on for the third. Surprising he was not substituted at half-time but he did not last much longer 3

Anthony Musaba – perhaps the most likely for the Owls 6

Jamal Lowe – started centrally, moved wide in the second half, little impact at either 5

Substitutes:

Michael Smith (for Gassama, HT) – had two good chances to score late on and fluffed both 4

Pol Valentin (for Valery, 54) – in keeping with the rest, he played his part in minimising Sunderland's threat but it was hard to get too excited, Sunderland had eased up with the game won 5

Liam Palmer (for Windass, 54) – the sort of man the Owls needed to limit the carnage 5

Marvin Johnson (for M Lowe, 69) – got some minutes in his legs 5

Ike Ugbo (for J Lowe, 69) – played wide of Smith but little to work with 5

Not used: Charles, Ihiekwe, Kobacki, McNeill.

