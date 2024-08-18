Low Sheffield Wednesday ratings all round but clear contender for the worst afternoon
That the Owls were so comprehensively outplayed was bad enough for them, but the fact so much of the damage was self-inflicted made it worse still for them.
James Beadle – one excellent save at the end of the first half did not paper over the rest of his performance 5
Yan Valery – badly exposed for the fourth and substituted quickly afterwards 4
Dominic Iorfa – possibly the best of a bad defensive bunch – not that it was saying much 5
Di'Shon Bernard – looked frazzled and picked up a booking 4
Max Lowe – so good on debut against Plymouth Argyle, he was one of many who crashed down to earth 5
Barry Bannan – one half of an over-run midfield duo, he was unable to get on the ball 5
Svante Ingelsson – had a goal disallowed and none of the impact he made against Plymouth 5
Djeidi Gassama – a disappointing day from the hot-and-cold winger 4
Josh Windass – his unwise backheel to set up the second goal set the tone, unfortunate it was him laying Luke O'Nien on for the third. Surprising he was not substituted at half-time but he did not last much longer 3
Anthony Musaba – perhaps the most likely for the Owls 6
Jamal Lowe – started centrally, moved wide in the second half, little impact at either 5
Substitutes:
Michael Smith (for Gassama, HT) – had two good chances to score late on and fluffed both 4
Pol Valentin (for Valery, 54) – in keeping with the rest, he played his part in minimising Sunderland's threat but it was hard to get too excited, Sunderland had eased up with the game won 5
Liam Palmer (for Windass, 54) – the sort of man the Owls needed to limit the carnage 5
Marvin Johnson (for M Lowe, 69) – got some minutes in his legs 5
Ike Ugbo (for J Lowe, 69) – played wide of Smith but little to work with 5
Not used: Charles, Ihiekwe, Kobacki, McNeill.
