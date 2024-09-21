Luton Town 2 Sheffield Wednesday 1: Owls aggrieved over penalty and sending off turning point
Di-Shon Bernard’s red card proved the turning point as Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 2-1 by Luton at Kenilworth Road.
The Owls were winning 1-0 in the 77th minute when Bernard conceded a penalty and was sent off, with Carlton Morris converting from the spot and then netting the winner two minutes from time.
