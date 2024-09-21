Luton Town v Sheffield Wednesday: Why Danny Rohl has no interest in league tables - and not just because it is September

WHILE some managers and head coaches stress about league tables, Danny Rohl is rather different.

Granted, looking at the standings in September can be a bit of a futile and pretty worthless exercise, given the early juncture of the season.

As autumn progresses, that starts to change for those in charge of teams.

For the record, Rohl has had a cursory glance at the current table - for what it’s worth, he doesn’t expect it to stay the same come next May.

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl.

As far as the German is concerned, he is solely motivated by points related to the amount of games that his side have played and it will stay that way.

It’s the way he works and in that regard, his Sheffield Wednesday side are currently adrift of where he perceives that they need to be, even if it’s early days and just five games in.

Rohl commented: "For me, it’s about the points. At the moment, we have three points less than I expected or demanded from ourselves.

"But I am convinced we will get these three points back, hopefully as soon as possible.

"It’s not about the table, especially when we have 46 match-days.

"What we can take from the last two games (league and cup) is that there was a reaction and a little bit of a change in the mindset and this is what I like to see.

"We have changed in one way and if I continue to see this, then we are going in the right direction again.

"Of course, we try to get the next points as soon as possible and on Saturday, we have the next chance. Another good game with good points would be a step forward.”

Wednesday have yet to score a goal, let alone pick up a point, on their league travels in 2024-25 following heavy and sobering defeats at Sunderland and Millwall respectively and taking something back up the M1 from Kenilworth Road today would constitute progress.

Away form proved a bugbear for the Owls in the first half of last season, they picked up just one point from nine matches on the road before a pre-Christmas win at Stoke City.

The second half of the campaign was a wholly different story and while the Owls still suffered a few bruising defeats at the likes of Southampton, Huddersfield Town and Ipswich, they chipped in with some precious victories at venues such as QPR, Rotherham United and more especially Blackburn Rovers.

Three points against the latter at Ewood Park went a considerable way towards securing their Championship status in front of a huge 7,000 band of travelling supporters in the Darwen End.

It was perhaps the moment of a troubled season as the Owls closed in on a remarkable ‘Great Escape’ story.

Rohl added: "From my mindset, it is not about a difference between away and at home. But especially at home games, it is a different atmosphere with our supporters behind us who help us a lot.

"When you speak to the opposing managers, they always don’t like to come to Hillsborough as they know it is hard to come here.

"I think this is a good part, but of course, we have to improve our away performances and find a way to get points. We especially did this in the second half of last season and it was a key point of where we changed and got more and more points.

"When you look ahead in the next four games, we have three ‘aways’ and it’s not possible to do nothing there. We have to find a way and will.