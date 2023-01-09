Cardiff City manager Mark Hudson admits he is unsure whether the Championship club will be able to recall centre-back Mark McGuinness from Sheffield Wednesday this month.

McGuinness is on a season-long loan but it contains a recall clause and the clubs had an agreement to review it after the weekend's FA Cup fixtures.

But Cardiff confirmed in mid-December they were under an embargo for failing to pay the first instalment of the £15m transfer fee to French club Nantes for the 2019 purchase of Emiliano Sala. They are working to try to overturn the ban.

The striker died in a plane crash as he flew to Britain to complete the transfer.

IN DEMAND: Cardiff City centre-back Mark McGuinness is on loan at Sheffield Wednesday

“I think with what's going on at the moment, we will see what unfolds over the next couple of days," said Hudson when asked if McGuinness could be recalled.

“I watched him play (for the Owls against Newcastle United) and thought he was outstanding. I messaged him after to say well done. But we will have to pick that up in the next few days, because it's the weekend.

“But tomorrow (Monday), I will probably have a bit more information.

“It'll be down to the embargo. So we will have to wait and see what we can do with that.”

The Owls are keen for clarity as soon as possible so they can make alternative plans if needed.

McGuinness has started 15 of their 25 League One matches this season, and been a substitute in two more.

Manager Darren Moore has made it clear he would like to keep McGuinness, who he has tipped to play in the Premier League, but the decision is not his to make.

“We’ve sent back the agreement papers and made it clear we’d like him to stay, but we have got to wait for that answer to come back from Cardiff in terms of what they want to do with him,” he said on Saturday.

“All season he’s helped give us a platform. I hope he comes back for the second half and continues the job he has started here. If not, we thank him and thank Cardiff.”

Fellow centre-backs Ben Heneghan and Michael Ihiekwe are out injured, with , Akin Famewo only just back from a long-term injury.

Heneghan has had surgery on an anterior cruciate knee ligament injury and is not expected to play again this season.

Famewo ruptured his Achilles tendon on his Owls debut but returned for 13 minutes on January 2. He was an unused susbtitute against Newcastle.

No timescale has been put on former Rotherham United defender Ihiekwe's return from a knee injury, but it is expected sooner rather than later with the defender making good reportedly making progress towards a "new year" return.

Cardiff and Wednesday both had their coffers boosted with televised FA Cup ties at the weekend, albeit the fourth-round draw was perhaps less kind.

