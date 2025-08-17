Mark Robins expresses empathy at 'horrendous' situation at Sheffield Wednesday plus what Henrik Pedersen felt was 'unfair'

ON an afternoon when his Stoke City side moved to the Championship summit, Mark Robins expressed the sort of sympathy that you would expect from a genuine football man towards cash-strapped Sheffield Wednesday’s parlous off-the-field predicament.

A former Wednesday player for a spell in the mid-noughties, Robins experienced pretty grim times himself, behind the scenes, at the start of his managerial career at Rotherham United and also at Coventry City, so possesses an element of understanding.

He said: "I feel empathy for them as they are going through a difficult time.

"You have got a really difficult set of circumstances with the cost of living and people missing their mortgage payments. It must be horrendous for everybody.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Henrik Pedersen with Stoke City rival Mark Robins at the final whistle. Picture: Steve Ellis.

"That’s why you feel for everybody. It can bring you together, but also destroy lives as well.

"It is not funny in the remotest sense and needs to be sorted out.

"We feel really lucky (at Stoke). It’s really tough..”

After his media duties were finished, Robins made a beeline for his Owls counterpart Henrik Pedersen, currently fighting fires amid the most unenviable managerial job in football as it stands.

He added: "It’s difficult to give advice in instances like this. I don’t know the (full) circumstances and am not inside the football club.

"Each club is unique, there are things you can advise on, but there’s no point, unless you are inside it, you don’t know.”

Alongside everything else, Pedersen felt that the dryness of the Hillsborough pitch was another factor to add to the degree of difficulty in the club’s home opener.

He said: "The players were really surprised by how dry the pitch was, you could generally see in the game.

