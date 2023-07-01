All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Marvin Johnson says Sheffield Wednesday have 'something to build off' after signing new contract

Marvin Johnson has signed a new contract at Sheffield Wednesday.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 1st Jul 2023, 12:09 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2023, 12:27 BST

The new comes the day after Reece James also returned to the managerless Championship club, after his loan from Blackpool was made permanent.

Despite losing their coaching staff this summer, wing-back Johnson is encouraged to see the core of the squad still in tact when they returned for pre-season training on Friday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’ve spent the last two years here and I’ve loved it," said the former Middlesbrough player.

Most Popular

“It’s a great club and the season we had last year was justified with the work we put in and I’m excited to be here back in the Championship.

“Every time I put the shirt on I want to give 100 per cent, you want to play every game and that’s my objective.

“It’s good to have the core of the squad still here from last season and it gives us the morale and something to build off.

“We got the job done and now we need to build on that.”

NEW CONTRACT: Sheffield Wednesday wing-back Marvin JohnsonNEW CONTRACT: Sheffield Wednesday wing-back Marvin Johnson
NEW CONTRACT: Sheffield Wednesday wing-back Marvin Johnson
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

James was brought to the club by Darren Moore, his manager at Doncaster Rovers. Despite Moore's shock departure he has committed to a return, with the fee the Owls are paying undisclosed.

Related topics:Reece JamesDarren MooreBlackpoolMiddlesbroughDoncaster Rovers