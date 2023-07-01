Marvin Johnson says Sheffield Wednesday have 'something to build off' after signing new contract

The new comes the day after Reece James also returned to the managerless Championship club, after his loan from Blackpool was made permanent.

Despite losing their coaching staff this summer, wing-back Johnson is encouraged to see the core of the squad still in tact when they returned for pre-season training on Friday.

“I’ve spent the last two years here and I’ve loved it," said the former Middlesbrough player.

“It’s a great club and the season we had last year was justified with the work we put in and I’m excited to be here back in the Championship.

“Every time I put the shirt on I want to give 100 per cent, you want to play every game and that’s my objective.

“It’s good to have the core of the squad still here from last season and it gives us the morale and something to build off.

“We got the job done and now we need to build on that.”

NEW CONTRACT: Sheffield Wednesday wing-back Marvin Johnson

