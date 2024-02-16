On Saturday the Owls are at Millwall, who in midweek dropped below Huddersfield Town into 21st in the Championship, seven points ahead of the South Yorkshire side.

With 14 games left, remaining in the second tier will be a tough ask but the core of the squad have faced difficult situations before – not least in last season’s League One play-offs – which gives Ihiekwe great heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We've got some very experienced players who have been in this situation before and I think the only way we can do it (escape relegation) is by being positive," said the former Rotherham United centre-back.

"First and foremost you've got to believe you're going to get out of this situation or else it's pointless.

"Even in the defeat (at leaders Leicester City) on Tuesday, especially in the second half, I think we showed a lot of things we can take as positives and look to build from.

"It's about everyone staying positive and having one goal in mind. It's 14 cup finals now and we've just got to put everything into it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The play-offs showed that when everyone comes together at this club, amazing things can happen.

POSITIVE: Michael Ihiekwe is banking on Sheffield Wednesday's experience to pull them through

"If we can all stick together, we can do something special."

Ihiekwe started two of Rohl's first 13 games, but has kicked off eight of 11 since.

"It was really frustrating because I'm used to playing and every player wants to play every week," he admitted. "You become accustomed to that and probably take it for granted a little bit when you're playing week in, week out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But it was a chance for me to improve on other stuff and learn different things because every manager's got different ideas and you need to look at what the manager wants and try and implement that.

"He won't just throw an idea out there and not explain it, he goes into real detail, which is a massive part of coaching.

"It's up to us to really listen and take it on board because if you're not going to do what the manager wants, he's going to pick other players.

"It keeps you on your toes and takes you back to when you were younger and learning stuff then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's a manager from a different country and he's got different ideas so it does energise you and you should enjoy learning new stuff. You're never too old and too experienced to learn new things."

Experience should also help a squad where the majority of players are out of contract in the summer.

“I was in that situation at Rotherham,” said Ihiekwe. “You just have to focus on how much there is to play for. If you think about other stuff like staying fit and all that you’re not going to perform to the best of your abilities, and that will harm you whether you stay at the club or not.”