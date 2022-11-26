Michael Smith to the rescue as poor Sheffield Wednesday performance reflected in player ratings

Sheffield Wednesday are into the third round of the FA Cup but it was far from pretty.

Michael Smith scored twice as the Owls came from behind late on to win 2-1.

Cameron Dawson – a couple of good save to keep his side in it 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Hunt – poor display at right-back 5

GOALS: Sheffield Wednesday's Michael Smith celebrates

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Palmer – a hard day for him 5

Michael Ihiekwe – unconvincing in and out of possession 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marvin Johnson – made both the goals 7

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – disappointingly ineffective 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Vaulks – tried to get on the ball and make things happen 6

Mallik Wilks – made very little impact 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Paterson – worked hard as always, playing in the hole 6

Alex Mighten – none of the penetration he showed in round one 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Gregory – a glancing header and some nice first-half footwork, he did not disgrace himself 6

Substitutes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dominic Iorfa (for Hunt, 63) – went into a back three 5

Michael Smith (for Wilks, 63) – decisive performance from the substitute 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry Bannan (for Gregory, 72) – the emergency option the Owls did not want to use 5

Mark McGuinness (for Ihiekwe, 89) – N/A.

Advertisement Hide Ad