News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Michael Smith to the rescue as poor Sheffield Wednesday performance reflected in player ratings

Sheffield Wednesday are into the third round of the FA Cup but it was far from pretty.

By Stuart Rayner
4 minutes ago

Michael Smith scored twice as the Owls came from behind late on to win 2-1.

Cameron Dawson – a couple of good save to keep his side in it 7

Hide Ad

Jack Hunt – poor display at right-back 5

Most Popular

GOALS: Sheffield Wednesday's Michael Smith celebrates
Hide Ad

Liam Palmer – a hard day for him 5

Michael Ihiekwe – unconvincing in and out of possession 5

Hide Ad

Marvin Johnson – made both the goals 7

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – disappointingly ineffective 5

Hide Ad

Will Vaulks – tried to get on the ball and make things happen 6

Mallik Wilks – made very little impact 5

Hide Ad

Callum Paterson – worked hard as always, playing in the hole 6

Alex Mighten – none of the penetration he showed in round one 5

Hide Ad

Lee Gregory – a glancing header and some nice first-half footwork, he did not disgrace himself 6

Substitutes:

Hide Ad

Dominic Iorfa (for Hunt, 63) – went into a back three 5

Michael Smith (for Wilks, 63) – decisive performance from the substitute 7

Hide Ad

Barry Bannan (for Gregory, 72) – the emergency option the Owls did not want to use 5

Mark McGuinness (for Ihiekwe, 89) – N/A.

Hide Ad

Not used: Stockdale, Brown, James, Shipston, Glover.

Mallik WilksMichael IhiekweJack HuntWill Vaulks