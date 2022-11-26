Michael Smith to the rescue as poor Sheffield Wednesday performance reflected in player ratings

Michael Smith scored twice as the Owls came from behind late on to win 2-1.
Cameron Dawson – a couple of good save to keep his side in it 7
Jack Hunt – poor display at right-back 5
Liam Palmer – a hard day for him 5
Michael Ihiekwe – unconvincing in and out of possession 5
Marvin Johnson – made both the goals 7
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – disappointingly ineffective 5
Will Vaulks – tried to get on the ball and make things happen 6
Mallik Wilks – made very little impact 5
Callum Paterson – worked hard as always, playing in the hole 6
Alex Mighten – none of the penetration he showed in round one 5
Lee Gregory – a glancing header and some nice first-half footwork, he did not disgrace himself 6
Substitutes:
Dominic Iorfa (for Hunt, 63) – went into a back three 5
Michael Smith (for Wilks, 63) – decisive performance from the substitute 7
Barry Bannan (for Gregory, 72) – the emergency option the Owls did not want to use 5
Mark McGuinness (for Ihiekwe, 89) – N/A.
Not used: Stockdale, Brown, James, Shipston, Glover.