As has felt like the case for every Owls match he has overseen, Moore has big injuries to contend with – this time Michael Smith’s “niggle” compounding the suspension to Lee Gregory for his red card at home to Portsmouth.

But other recurring problems from the opening-day draw were lapses in concentration, a vulnerability to crosses and the inability to maintain a good first half.

The Owls will be in a better position if they can sign another striker, and Hull City have let it be known they have turned down a bid for Mallik Wilks. Meanwhile, the noises from De Graafschap are that Sylla Sow will be heading there, but Moore says the striker is in today’s squad.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore Picture: Steve Ellis

“I am not going to waste any time on it because I have got a game to focus on,” he insisted.

“If they are interested in him, they know the legal approach they need to make. There is a process that needs to happen.”

On Wilks he added: “It wasn’t me that spoke about that. He is not our player to discuss.

“In terms of (needing) more attacking options, that’s fair to say.”

Instead he will focus on stopping his players undermining their own good football, as in last week’s 3-3 draw.

“I could work 100 hours on the training ground this week and something totally different could happen so we just try to get the players prepared for the unexpected,” said Moore.

“We’ve got to find rhythm and consistency and every manager wants to find it early. We felt we did it in the first half but matches aren’t played over 45 minutes.

“It’s something we’ll continue to work towards but the positive is when things went against them they didn’t let it derail them.