Mixed bag of player ratings from a game of extremes between Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday
Really, both sets of players needed separate ratings for each half of a Jekyll and Hyde game.
Middlesbrough (4-2-3-1)
Sol Brynn – injured his shoulder making an important save, summing up Boro's day 7
Anfernee Dijksteel – it was his man, Svante Ingelsson, who most changed the game 5
Rav van den Berg – can count himself unlucky to be sent off for two soft yellow cards but as a defender you have to be very careful once you have the first 5
Dael Fry – caught up in the second-half panic 6
Neto Borges – brilliant as an inverted full-back in the first half but it was costly in the second as he was out of psotion for Ingelsson's mood-shifting goal 6
Dan Barlaser – passed the ball around nicely in the first half 6
Hayden Hackney – like his team, very good in the first half, not the second 6
Ben Doak – very surprising to see him substituted after being such a big part of putting Boro 3-0 up 7
Fin Azaz – the outstanding player of the first half but as a "luxury player", the No 10 was sacrificed after van den Berg's red card 8
Delano Burgzorg – very good when his team was on top 7
Tommy Conway – played an important part in the first goal, but soon had to go off injured 6.
Substitutes:
Emmanuel Latte Lath (for Coburn, 81) – his outstanding tackle on Djieidi Gassama saved a point but he did not recognise the chance to play in Doak to make it 4-0 7
Tom Glover (for Brynn, 60) – must have feared the worst when he came on but did not have that much to do 5
Matt Clarke (for Doak, 60) – helped steady the ship 5
Isaiah Jones (for Azaz, 60) – dangerous on the counter-attack 7
Lukas Engel (for Borges, 90) – N/A
Not used: McGree, Gilbert, Hamilton, McCabe.
Sheffield Wednesday (3-4-2-1)
James Beadle – not much he could do to stem the first-half tide 6
Dominic Iorfa – part of a defence which struggled badly and missed two good chances in the second-half fightback 5
Gabriel Otegbayo – a difficult first Championship start from a youngster who showed promise in the League Cup 5
Max Lowe – struggled at left-sided centre-back, better at left-back 5
Yan Valery – headed the goal which earnt a point 7
Shea Charles – his switch from holding midfielder to box to box was pivotal 8
Barry Bannan – came to life in the second half 7
Marvin Johnson – did not get his usual quota of crosses in 6
Josh Windass – did an important job playing the No 9 role he is not fond of in the second half 7
Djeidi Gassama – tackled by Latte Lath when he had a great chance to win it 6
J Lowe – unfortunate to only be on the field when Wednesday were rubbish but another ineffective display 5
Substitutes:
Nathaniel Chalobah (for Otegbayo, HT) – his anchorman role freed up Charles to excel 7
Svante Ingelsson (for J Lowe, HT) – crucial goal and he was excellent in the second half 8
Pol Valentin (for Valery, 76) – added energy 5
Ike Ugbo (for Windass, 87) – N/A
Michael Smith (for Gassama , 87) – N/A
Not used: Paterson, McNeill, Kobacki, P Charles.
