Mixed bag of player ratings from a game of extremes between Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday

Stuart Rayner
Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 26th Dec 2024
Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday showed both sides of their character in an incredible Boxing Day 3-3 draw.

Really, both sets of players needed separate ratings for each half of a Jekyll and Hyde game.

Middlesbrough (4-2-3-1)

Sol Brynn – injured his shoulder making an important save, summing up Boro's day 7

Anfernee Dijksteel – it was his man, Svante Ingelsson, who most changed the game 5

Rav van den Berg – can count himself unlucky to be sent off for two soft yellow cards but as a defender you have to be very careful once you have the first 5

Dael Fry – caught up in the second-half panic 6

Neto Borges – brilliant as an inverted full-back in the first half but it was costly in the second as he was out of psotion for Ingelsson's mood-shifting goal 6

INSPIRATION: Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Svante Ingelsson returning the ball after his mood-shifting goalINSPIRATION: Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Svante Ingelsson returning the ball after his mood-shifting goal
INSPIRATION: Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Svante Ingelsson returning the ball after his mood-shifting goal

Dan Barlaser – passed the ball around nicely in the first half 6

Hayden Hackney – like his team, very good in the first half, not the second 6

Ben Doak – very surprising to see him substituted after being such a big part of putting Boro 3-0 up 7

Fin Azaz – the outstanding player of the first half but as a "luxury player", the No 10 was sacrificed after van den Berg's red card 8

Delano Burgzorg – very good when his team was on top 7

Tommy Conway – played an important part in the first goal, but soon had to go off injured 6.

Substitutes:

Emmanuel Latte Lath (for Coburn, 81) – his outstanding tackle on Djieidi Gassama saved a point but he did not recognise the chance to play in Doak to make it 4-0 7

Tom Glover (for Brynn, 60) – must have feared the worst when he came on but did not have that much to do 5

Matt Clarke (for Doak, 60) – helped steady the ship 5

Isaiah Jones (for Azaz, 60) – dangerous on the counter-attack 7

Lukas Engel (for Borges, 90) – N/A

Not used: McGree, Gilbert, Hamilton, McCabe.

Sheffield Wednesday (3-4-2-1)

James Beadle – not much he could do to stem the first-half tide 6

Dominic Iorfa – part of a defence which struggled badly and missed two good chances in the second-half fightback 5

Gabriel Otegbayo – a difficult first Championship start from a youngster who showed promise in the League Cup 5

Max Lowe – struggled at left-sided centre-back, better at left-back 5

Yan Valery – headed the goal which earnt a point 7

Shea Charles – his switch from holding midfielder to box to box was pivotal 8

Barry Bannan – came to life in the second half 7

Marvin Johnson – did not get his usual quota of crosses in 6

Josh Windass – did an important job playing the No 9 role he is not fond of in the second half 7

Djeidi Gassama – tackled by Latte Lath when he had a great chance to win it 6

J Lowe – unfortunate to only be on the field when Wednesday were rubbish but another ineffective display 5

Substitutes:

Nathaniel Chalobah (for Otegbayo, HT) – his anchorman role freed up Charles to excel 7

Svante Ingelsson (for J Lowe, HT) – crucial goal and he was excellent in the second half 8

Pol Valentin (for Valery, 76) – added energy 5

Ike Ugbo (for Windass, 87) – N/A

Michael Smith (for Gassama , 87) – N/A

Not used: Paterson, McNeill, Kobacki, P Charles.

