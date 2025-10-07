More fallout from Dejphon Chansiri's Sheffield Wednesday crisis as coach quits

Sheffield Wednesday coach Andy Parslow has become the first member of the club's senior footballing team to resign this season amidst the financial chaos wreaked by Dejphon Chansiri.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Windass and Michael Smith both exercised their rights to free transfers in July when they went two months without being paid in full and on time. Others were sold or left at the end of their contracts, including coaches Chris Powell and Neil Thompson.

After a pre-season of will-he-won’t-he, manager Danny Rohl negotiated his departure too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It left a tight-knit bunch added to by the arrivals of coaches Craig Mudd, Pete Shuttleworth and Darryl Flahavan, plus on-loan players Harry Amass and Ethan Horvath.

But after wages went unpaid at the end of September, for the fifth time in seven months, coach Parslow has taken the decision to leave, citing the need to look after his family.

He had been at the club just over a year, having joined as a set-piece specialist under Rohl in September 2024.

On Tuesday afternoon, the former Swansea City and Wimbledon coach revealed on LinkedIn: “Yesterday, I made the difficult decision to terminate my contract at Sheffield Wednesday FC and will now be seeking an immediate return to employment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the difficult circumstances that we have faced, I have tried to do the very best that I can for the club, but my family are and always will be my priority, and I have taken this decision with their best interests at the forefront.

SET-PIECE BRIEF: Coach Andy Parslow gives instructions to Liam Palmer (Image: Steve Ellis)

“I want to thank Danny Rohl firstly, for bringing me to the club in September last year and for his guidance and support throughout that season. Also, (current manager) Henrik Pedersen for his unwavering support and strength since taking charge.

"I also want to thank all of the players for their outstanding efforts in my time at the club and how they have conducted themselves throughout. All of the staff at the club, a fantastic group of people who I wish nothing but the best for in the future.

"A special mention as well for (set-piece analyst) Ben King who I worked closely with in our department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad