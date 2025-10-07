More fallout from Dejphon Chansiri's Sheffield Wednesday crisis as coach quits
Josh Windass and Michael Smith both exercised their rights to free transfers in July when they went two months without being paid in full and on time. Others were sold or left at the end of their contracts, including coaches Chris Powell and Neil Thompson.
After a pre-season of will-he-won’t-he, manager Danny Rohl negotiated his departure too.
It left a tight-knit bunch added to by the arrivals of coaches Craig Mudd, Pete Shuttleworth and Darryl Flahavan, plus on-loan players Harry Amass and Ethan Horvath.
But after wages went unpaid at the end of September, for the fifth time in seven months, coach Parslow has taken the decision to leave, citing the need to look after his family.
He had been at the club just over a year, having joined as a set-piece specialist under Rohl in September 2024.
On Tuesday afternoon, the former Swansea City and Wimbledon coach revealed on LinkedIn: “Yesterday, I made the difficult decision to terminate my contract at Sheffield Wednesday FC and will now be seeking an immediate return to employment.
"In the difficult circumstances that we have faced, I have tried to do the very best that I can for the club, but my family are and always will be my priority, and I have taken this decision with their best interests at the forefront.
“I want to thank Danny Rohl firstly, for bringing me to the club in September last year and for his guidance and support throughout that season. Also, (current manager) Henrik Pedersen for his unwavering support and strength since taking charge.
"I also want to thank all of the players for their outstanding efforts in my time at the club and how they have conducted themselves throughout. All of the staff at the club, a fantastic group of people who I wish nothing but the best for in the future.
"A special mention as well for (set-piece analyst) Ben King who I worked closely with in our department.
“Lastly, to the fans. An incredible group of people that have cheered us on at home and provided by far the best away following that I have ever seen – thank you for your support and your love for this fantastic football club. I leave with a heavy heart and will always follow Wednesday's results moving forwards.”