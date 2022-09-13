Morecambe 0 Sheffield Wednesday 3: Second-half blitz gets Owls back to winning ways

The Owls always looked in charge of the game but were kept at bay by a superb display from Morecambe goalkeeper Connor Ripley, who made a string of fine saves to frustrate the visitors.

The deadlock was finally broken 20 minutes from time when Windass nipped in front of his marker to head home Barry Bannan’s right-wing corner.

Eight minutes later Byers added a second in identical fashion. Bannan again swung in the corner and Byers headed past Ripley from close range.

Darren Moore watched his Sheffield Wednesday side score three second-half goals to secure victory at Morecambe. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.

With eight minutes to go Windass turned provider as he played in Michael Smith down the right side of the box and the striker produced a fine finish to beat Ripley low to his right.

Morecambe had looked threatening in the first period on the break and had the first chance of the game when Cole Stockton played in Kieran Phillips, only for his effort to be well saved by David Stockdale.