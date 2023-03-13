A look at the latest League One prediction as Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley eye promotion

Sheffield Wednesday are flying high at the top of League One as they look to return to the Championship. The Owls won 1-0 away at Portsmouth over the weekend.

Barnsley are also in decent form and beat promotion rivals Plymouth Argyle 3-0 at Oakwell last time out. They are now 4th in the division.

Using data by FiveThirtyEight, here is an updated look at how the third tier table is predicted to finish come the end of the campaign in May...

1. Sheffield Wednesday, 101 points

2. Plymouth, 93 points

3. Ipswich, 91 points

4. Barnsley, 89 points

5. Derby, 82 points

6. Bolton, 79 points

7. Wycombe, 76 points

8. Peterborough, 70 points

9. Portsmouth, 70 points

10. Shrewsbury, 68 points

11. Lincoln, 59 points

12. Exeter, 59 points

13. Charlton, 58 points

14. Fleetwood, 57 points

15. Bristol Rovers, 56 points

16. Port Vale, 56 points

17. Cheltenham, 51 points

18. Burton, 50 points

19. Oxford, 49 points

20. Accrington, 46 points

21. MK Dons, 44 points

22. Morecambe, 42 points

23. Cambridge, 39 points

24. Forest Green, 30 points

Sheffield Wednesday are predicted to pick up a whopping 101 points as Darren Moore’s side show no signs of slowing down their charge for promotion. The Owls are expected to be joined by Plymouth in second place, with Barnsley in the play-offs with Ipswich Town, Derby County and Bolton Wanderers.