Sheffield Wednesday are flying high at the top of League One as they look to return to the Championship. The Owls won 1-0 away at Portsmouth over the weekend.
Barnsley are also in decent form and beat promotion rivals Plymouth Argyle 3-0 at Oakwell last time out. They are now 4th in the division.
Using data by FiveThirtyEight, here is an updated look at how the third tier table is predicted to finish come the end of the campaign in May...
1. Sheffield Wednesday, 101 points
2. Plymouth, 93 points
3. Ipswich, 91 points
4. Barnsley, 89 points
5. Derby, 82 points
6. Bolton, 79 points
7. Wycombe, 76 points
8. Peterborough, 70 points
9. Portsmouth, 70 points
10. Shrewsbury, 68 points
11. Lincoln, 59 points
12. Exeter, 59 points
13. Charlton, 58 points
14. Fleetwood, 57 points
15. Bristol Rovers, 56 points
16. Port Vale, 56 points
17. Cheltenham, 51 points
18. Burton, 50 points
19. Oxford, 49 points
20. Accrington, 46 points
21. MK Dons, 44 points
22. Morecambe, 42 points
23. Cambridge, 39 points
24. Forest Green, 30 points
Sheffield Wednesday are predicted to pick up a whopping 101 points as Darren Moore’s side show no signs of slowing down their charge for promotion. The Owls are expected to be joined by Plymouth in second place, with Barnsley in the play-offs with Ipswich Town, Derby County and Bolton Wanderers.
This prediction suggests Forest Green, Cambridge United, Morecambe and MK Dons will slip into League Two, with Accrington just staying up.