New Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk excited by challenge at Hillsborough

GARRY MONK has confirmed as the new Sheffield Wednesday manager.

The former Leeds United and Middlesbrough manager, 40, has been out of work since being dismissed by Birmingham City in the summer when he was shown the door after a row with the bard over the club's transfer strategy.

Garry Monk

He has now made his managerial return at Wednesday, where he spent a loan spell as a player in the 2002-03 season, making 15 appearances.

In the process, Monk has become the club's ninth manager/head coach in the past decade.

On his appointment, Monk said: Obviously, it has moved quite quickly over the last 48 hours anod now I am here. I am lucky in the sense that I was a player here many moons ago only for a short period. But even in that short period, I got a good grasp of what this club is.

"I know how powerful a club this is and the history and the tradition of the club and know the backing that the chairman has given the club over the years. It is a great opportunity and one I am excited about.

"There are big clubs in this league with tradition and history and to be part of that history is an honour. That is the way I look at it as a manager. The overiding factor is that I am excited.

"I wanted to come here and get started with what is a capable squad and move it forward and see what we can do."

Chairman Chansiri added: "He is the best choice. We looked at his CV and he did very well with Birmingham and other clubs and I think he can do well.

"Many managers sent their CV to us in July when Steve Bruce left and I talked to some in July before I went to America.

"I think he is ambitious with positive ideas and I believe he is hungry to be a success.

"I need to thank Lee Bullen during his time as caretaker. He did quite well, that is why I am happy that he took over. He will still an assistant."

Wednesday's move for Monk transpired after Lincoln boss Danny Cowley denied he has held talks with the club after being identified as a candidate for the vacant role earlier this week.

Wednesday return from the international break with a derby trip to Huddersfield Town on Sunday week.

Monk's first outing at Hillsborough - famously the venue of his last game in charge of Boro before being dismissed just before Christmas 2017 - will be against Fulham on September 21.