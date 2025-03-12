'Nine finals' ahead insists Danny Rohl as play-off chasing Sheffield Wednesday warm up for derby with Sheffield United in dramatic Championship fashion

SHEFFIELD Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl is preparing for 'nine finals' after his side's stunning comeback to beat Norwich City 3-2 and move to within five points of the Championship play-off zone.

Trailing 2-0 at the break, the Owls scored three quick goals midway through the second half to claim a second away win in four days and warm up for the Steel City derby with Sheffield United on Sunday in fitting fashion and raise the stakes even further in the process.

Wednesday have now reached nine away wins. Only the top four have taken more points on their travels thus far.

Rohl, whose side won 3-0 at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, said: "We have 51 points, which makes us safe I should think, and now we can see how the rest of the season goes.

"We need to take it step by step. There are nine finals coming up, 27 points to play for, and we will see what direction our journey goes in. But at the moment we are only thinking about Sunday.

"We were up against a good team tonight and very early on I could see we were a little bit slow in our mindset.

"I don't think anyone would have put a penny on us winning at half-time but I looked the players in the eyes and could see they still felt they could get something out of it. We changed our shape, bringing on another striker and pressing them higher up the pitch, and I was delighted with their response."

There was little hint of the drama to come after a one-sided first half that saw Norwich play some excellent football and score two well-crafted goals.

The Canaries took the lead after 16 minutes following a slick move down the left that ended with Borja Sainz stroking home his 17th goal of the season - and first since November.

Ante Crnac doubled the lead after 35 minutes but Wednesday were revitalised after the break and scored three times in 12 minutes to turn the game on its head.

Michael Ihiekwe headed in a corner and Josh Windass quickly equalised after an almighty scramble before squaring for Djeidi Gassama to tap home the winner.

Norwich head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup was understandably downcast after the game.

"In the first half we played some outstanding football and scored two beautiful goals but in the second we were not at the same level," he said.

"We will not always be on top in games and when that happens you have to find a way of winning it. It's about the players learning what it takes to see it through.

"We had a great chance to make it 3-0 early in the second half but a game can change on one moment and we saw that tonight. After that we were too passive and it was too easy for them to create. It was not good enough.

