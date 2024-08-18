No Disneyland as Danny Rohl tells Sheffield Wednesday to learn from 4-0 Sunderland hammering
Seven days earlier, the Owls looked a million dollars in beating an admittedly poor Plymouth Argyle, but at Sunderland's Stadium of Light they ran into a team who put them under pressure they could not deal with.
The game was won inside 24 minutes with the Black Cats 3-0 up having cashed in on sloppy play by the visitors. They added a fourth shortly into the second half before the carnage stopped.
But as he had been the previous week, Wednesday's manager was determined not to over-react.
"After a win against Plymouth I was not in Disneyland, I was in reality, and today I'm also in reality," he insisted.
"We should never forget there's always an opponent who try good things and have good players.
"On Tuesday we'll start to prepare for Leeds (at Hillsborough on Friday) and I want to see a team who is again nasty and able to be competitive."
One of the lessons is to batten down the hatches when they concede after Josh Windass' slack backheel allowed the Black Cats to follow up their opening goal three minutes later, and poor defending at a corner led to a third goal in 13 minutes.
"It's important when you concede a goal to get through the next minutes," said Rohl. "Sometimes my team want to show again, to make an immediate reaction.
"If we'd conceded for 3-0 and then scored immediately (Svante Ingelsson had a goal disallowed) you could say it was a good reaction but of course we have to learn from this – 13 minutes, three goals and then it's difficult.
"I know my team will learn. Today was a big disappointment because we thought we were a little bit further with the next step."
