Danny Rohl was determined not to lose his sense of proportion after Sheffield Wednesday were handed a harsh reminder about life in the Championship.

Seven days earlier, the Owls looked a million dollars in beating an admittedly poor Plymouth Argyle, but at Sunderland's Stadium of Light they ran into a team who put them under pressure they could not deal with.

The game was won inside 24 minutes with the Black Cats 3-0 up having cashed in on sloppy play by the visitors. They added a fourth shortly into the second half before the carnage stopped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But as he had been the previous week, Wednesday's manager was determined not to over-react.

"After a win against Plymouth I was not in Disneyland, I was in reality, and today I'm also in reality," he insisted.

"We should never forget there's always an opponent who try good things and have good players.

"On Tuesday we'll start to prepare for Leeds (at Hillsborough on Friday) and I want to see a team who is again nasty and able to be competitive."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the lessons is to batten down the hatches when they concede after Josh Windass' slack backheel allowed the Black Cats to follow up their opening goal three minutes later, and poor defending at a corner led to a third goal in 13 minutes.

SOBERING DEFEAT: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl at full-time

"It's important when you concede a goal to get through the next minutes," said Rohl. "Sometimes my team want to show again, to make an immediate reaction.

"If we'd conceded for 3-0 and then scored immediately (Svante Ingelsson had a goal disallowed) you could say it was a good reaction but of course we have to learn from this – 13 minutes, three goals and then it's difficult.