No 'victim' culture: Sheffield Wednesday boss Henrik Pedersen on staying mentally strong amid Championship travails
Yes, the Owls have had some rough on-field results, with their recent home defeat to Coventry City being a case in point. But no-one can question their mentality, lack of togetherness and fight, which is a credit to Henrik Pedersen and his staff.
His players have not indulged in a 'victim' culture - despite some ill-timed injury issues accompanying some bleak off-the-field developments by way of a litany of EFL sanctions alongside ongoing concerns regarding monthly wage payments.
That Wednesday don't find themselves bottom of the Championship pile and are just one point adrift of the side who are currently just outside of the relegation positions in Blackburn Rovers is a minor miracle in itself.
Pedersen's Owls are down, but not out and their mindset has been pretty remarkable, truth be told.
Pedersen, whose side boasted a three-game unbeaten sequence prior to facing the high-flying Sky Blues, said: "It is the most important part and it doesn't matter what we are doing in life.
"People who feel good make better performances than people who feel bad.
"The more time we can be in the 'moment' instead of it (other things) being in our head about what we should have done and had to do, the bigger the chance to have good training and a good performance.
"It's such an important part, especially in a football world where there is so much evaluation (scrutiny) every day.
"You must stay with the team and yourself as a human to keep a good perspective for everyday life. It's about not being a victim in this, but keeping on taking the responsibility."