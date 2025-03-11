Norwich 2 Sheffield Wednesday 3: Owls stage second-half fightback to go into Sheffield United clash buzzing

Sheffield Wednesday produced a superb second-half comeback to beat Norwich 3-2 at Carrow Road and keep their outside hopes of making the Championship play-offs alive.

Ahead of Sunday’s Steel City derby with Sheffield United, the Owls made it two wins in a row on the road following their 3-0 win at Plymouth.

Trailing 2-0 at the break to well-taken goals from Borja Sainz – his first since late November – and Ante Crnac, the Owls turned the game on its head by scoring three times in 12 minutes.

Defender Michael Ihiekwe set the ball rolling on 64 minutes by heading home from a corner and Josh Windass quickly equalised before setting up a dramatic winner for Djeidi Gassama.

Josh Windass of Sheffield Wednesday celebrates scoring their second goal at Carrow Road (Picture: Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

The Owls moved two points above the hosts as a result, with the out-of-form Canaries now looking like an extreme long shot to finish in the top six.

Norwich were rewarded for an impressive first-half display as they went into the break two goals to the good.

Having survived an early scare when Shea Charles headed a Svante Ingelsson long throw inches over the bar, the Canaries quickly got into their stride and took the lead on 16 minutes with a well-worked goal from Sainz.

The Spanish winger had a clear sight of goal when Anis Slimane flicked a Callum Doyle pass into his path and fired hard and low past James Beadle for a long overdue 17th of the season.

Josh Windass of Sheffield Wednesday gestures towards Norwich City fans as he forms part of a defensive wall during the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich City FC and Sheffield Wednesday (Picture: Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

The hosts doubled their advantage 10 minutes before the interval with another beautifully crafted goal which featured another assist from Slimane.

This time the Dane was picked out in space by Sainz and had the vision to square for an unmarked Crnac to finish emphatically from just outside the six-yard box.

Wednesday needed to up their game after barely threatening in the first half and head coach Danny Rohl made two changes at the break, with Michael Smith and Nathaniel Chalobah coming on.

The Owls certainly had more of the ball as the second half progressed and gave themselves a lifeline when they pulled one back in the 64th minute.

A corner from the left found the head of Ihiekwe in a surprising amount of space and the defender’s effort took a big deflection to wrong-foot young keeper Vicente Reyes and trickle into the back of the net.

Wednesday now looked a different side and within 10 minutes they were level. Norwich were unable to clear their lines in a prolonged goalmouth scramble and the ball eventually fell for Windass who drilled home from eight yards out.