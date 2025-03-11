Norwich City v Sheffield Wednesday: Barry Bannan on what is driving him to Hillsborough history

BARRY BANNAN is looking forward to passing a milestone on Tuesday which will help his son understand what he means to Sheffield Wednesday.

The midfielder is set to make his 400th league appearance for the club at Norwich City.

It is one more milestone cementing him in the history of one of the world's most historic football clubs.

"The club put something out (on their leading appearance-makers) and most of the pictures are in black and white!" he smiles. "I think me, Palms (Liam Palmer) and (Kevin) Pressman are the only ones in colour. It does make you realise it's a rarity now in the game that you'll get people at a club that long.

"You'll always be remembered by the club and when the next generation come through they won't know who we are but they'll see our name and probably Google us.

"That means a lot to me.

"When I'm old – or older! – I'll be coming to games and fans will remember who I am. My son, who I'll bring to games when he knows a bit more will probably not understand what I've done at this club and how many games I've played but that's when he'll start to realise.

"That's something that really drives me on."

HISTORY-MAKER: Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan (Image: Steve Ellis)

The Airdrie-born Celtic fan has a strong bond to the club he joined in 2015, and is pleased his recent charity event allowed fans to better understand what the Owls mean to not just him, but his team-mates.

"I think they see the other side of us," he says. "We're normal people and I think when they come to things like that and start having proper conversations, they see that.

"They see we're down-to-earth footballers trying our best for their club and we see how much they love this club. You realise why when we don't get the results they're upset."

Michael Ihiekwe and Ryo Hatsuse are expected to recover from minor injuries in Saturday's impressive 3-0 win at Plymouth Argyle but a setback in his return from a calf injury is likely to rule midfielder Stuart Armstrong out for several weeks.

INJURY: Stuart Armstrong (Image: Steve Ellis)