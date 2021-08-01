Olamide Shadipo wait for Sheffield Wednesday as debutant limps off on debut

RECEPTION: Darren Moore was greeted warmly before his first Hillsborough game in front of fans as Sheffield Wednesday manager

Like Barry Bannan, manager Darren Moore said he had brought the winger off when he wanted to play on as a precaution ahead of Saturday evening's League One trip to Charlton Athletic.

Winger Shadipo pulled up chasing a sweeping pass from another Owls debutat, on-loan Lewis Wing, during the 0-0 League Cup first-round draw with Huddersfield Town, who progressed 4-2 on penalties. Moore was unsure if the problem was in the hamstring or the glute, but hopes it is not too serious.

"He said to me he wanted to carry on but at that stage and the level of the game, the atmosphere, I just wanted to take him off," explained the manager.

"It was very similar to Baz (Bannan), a great goal-saving tackle but as the game went on he was starting to tighten up, He wanted to carry on.

"I don't know if it (Shodipo's injury) was hamstring or more in its glute. It's too early to say.

"Hopefully it's not too much. The mere fact he wanted to stay on is a good sign.

"We don't want to lose any players."

Moore was delighted by the commitment his team showed, typified by captain Bannan's goal-saving tackle to deny Sorba Thomas in the second half.

"The commitment he showed today was phenomenal," said Moore. "It's why he's a special player for us. On and off the pitch he's a wonderful human being.

"We saw that desire (from the whole team). It's a togetherness approach."

Moore was pleased with the quality and competitiveness of the football played in front of 12,060 fans, the first crowd there since March 4, 2020.

"I thought it was a high-level contest by both teams," commented Moore, who was grateful for the warm reception he received before kick-off.

"I stood in the technical area after 20 minutes and thought one goal would settle it.

"On the ball we had to be slick and clean with the bal. I thought at times we moved it really, really well. The surface was excellent.

"It was a high-level match and we saw both teams cancel each other out. Bailey (Peacock-Farrell) made saves and so did (Huddersfield goalkeeper Lee) Nicholls and I thought it was a relatively easy contest.

"We're disappointed because we don't want to lose games.

"When me and Carlos (Corberan, Huddersfield's coach) decided to play the fixture we knew it was going to be a high-level game because we had a look at each other last season."