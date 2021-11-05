On-loan Theo Corbeanu wants to be at Sheffield Wednesday for the long haul

It took until then for the Canadian international, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, to make his full league debut for the Owls, and when he did, it was at left wing-back. But Corbeanu scored the opening goal in a 3-0 win over Sunderland, and has made a strong case to be more involved in future.

If so, that should dampen down the talk that his parent club will exercise their option to cut his loan short in January.

ON LOAN: Sheffield Wednesday are borrowing Theo Corbeanu from Wolverhampton Wanderers

Asked if he wanted to stay longer, Corbeanu was unambiguous.

"Of course," said the 19-year-old. "That's the goal.

"I came here on a season long-loan and that is what I want. I want to stay here for the season. I want to prove myself here.

"I want to do my best every time I step on to the pitch.

"There is a very good changing room here for me to flourish. Obviously, being the youngest here, I feel new to everything and I am getting used to all the guys but they are a wonderful group."

Corbeanu felt Tuesday's emphatic win over one of League One's biggest hitters sent out a message to the rest of the division and on Sunday the mission will be revenge as the Olws host Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup first round. The Pilgrims beat Wednesday 3-0 at Home Park in September.

"I think the Sunderland result sends out a very big message," he said. "We have not done as well as I think we should have done (this season). We are a club of much bigger stature than what we have been showing recently so I think the Sunderland win is going to put us ahead and it builds momentum.

"Three-nil is a big scoreline to beat a team like Sunderland.

"Revenge is the best word (for Sunday). They beat us by three goals last time and that gives us extra motivation.