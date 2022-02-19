For now, though, he is only focused on getting as many points as possible, starting with three at relegation-threatened Doncaster Rovers today.

Wednesday beat Wigan but lost to Rotherham in their last two matches. They missed the chance to move into the top six when their game against Accrington Stanley was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Sheffield Wednesday's Jack Hunt. Picture: Steve Ellis

Asked about the top two, Leeds-born Hunt said: “I wouldn’t say they’re gone but it’s almost theirs to throw away and when things are taken out of your hands it makes it very difficult.

“All we can do is put a run together and see where that takes us. The play-offs are very realistic and we believe whoever we face in them, we can still go up. We’ve under-achieved if we don’t make the top two.”

Hunt, pictured right, revealed his points target for the Owls.

“Last season the top two (Hull City and Peterborough United) had 89 and 87 points,” he said. “If you get to that and don’t go up automatically, you can probably count yourselves unlucky but we have to get to that number first.”

At their present rate, Wednesday would finish the season with 77 points, but their form has improved recently. If they miss the top two, there is always a possible silver lining.