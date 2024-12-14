Oxford United v Sheffield Wednesday THE historical cachet of Sheffield Wednesday, one of the grand old clubs of English football, would naturally lead most football observers to suggest that they are punching below their weight in the mid to lower half of the Championship table.

On one level that is true, but the number crunchers with an eye for data may just suggest otherwise with the reverse applying.

Danny Rohl had seen enough of the second-tier to understand its vagaries. The division’s main quality is its unpredictability and unique selling point and most would say Amen to that.

When looking at the current make-up of the table, he sees a couple of levels. A small clutch of the best and then the rest.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl.

In terms of squad values, Rohl believes that is when more differences can be found.

The ambitious young coach spoke about needing a ‘bit extra’ after the narrow midweek loss to Blackburn Rovers. His desire to bring in some game-changers who are a level above what he currently possesses in January is clearly self-evident.

Speaking ahead of today’s trip, Rohl said: “I think you have two levels in this league (table). I think we have three or four teams ahead.

"But even these teams cannot win every game. It feels like you have 18 to 20 teams who are fighting for points every week against each other.

"That’s the reason why the results are very close and there’s one moment in a game to decide it. The difference in this league is not so big when you compare (this).

"But there’s all other parts of the story. If you compare the value of the squads, then you see and there’s more than two parts of the table. Then, it’s around maybe three or up to four.

"You have four or five teams who are maybe at the bottom of the value of the squads and then you have the average from £50m and then you have the squads that are about £80m and then the squads which are over £100m. In this part, there is a huge difference.

"But when you look at the (league) table, you think there’s not so much of a difference.

"I can just take from what I saw on transfermarkt (website) at the moment.

"These values are not always exact, but at the moment, we have the fourth lowest value from the squad and then you take James Beadle and Shea Charles (loanees) and reduce them from our squads, then we will reduce the value again.

"But that is not the most important key point, the key is what we can bring out from the squad.”

While statistics suggest Wednesday might be punching above their weight in some regards as opposed to under it, one of the chief on-pitch elements which have helped them to do that this season is their away form.

Under Rohl, it has been pretty consistent, with their ability to react from the odd painful setback being particularly pronounced.

Rohl’s side have been organised, durable and tactically savvy in the main. Their tally of away points is currently 13, it took the Owls until March to reach that last term.

Rohl added: "Sunderland was special and when you see where they are (now), maybe it was not so surprising. But at the beginning of the season, it was a bit more surprising.

"We knew Millwall was a horrible game from our game there, but this is the past. I think we could have won in Luton and it was really possible and all in the other games, we were very competitive. I think we are ‘nasty’ to play and this is what we have to keep going and have to take.”

Wednesday take on an Oxford side reeling from a run of six defeats in eight outings, featuring just one win. All told, the U’s have triumphed in just one of their last 14 games.

It is a time when leaders must come to the fore, although it remains to be seen if one of their bigger characters in Will Vaulks, someone Wednesday know plenty about, gets the nod today. Given their predicament, it wouldn’t be the worst call.

On a reunion with Vaulks, who left the club in the summer, Rohl said: "Let’s see. I don't know if he's playing or not, he's sometimes in, sometimes out.

"I think he will knock on the door of the manager and say: 'I want to play' as I know him very well in this case. He will do everything for his team and we will do everything for us as a group.