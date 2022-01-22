Oxford v Sheffield Wednesday: Sam Hutchinson eager to finish his career at Owls

Given he has played more than 150 games for the Owls, over two spells after returning from a brief stint in Cyprus last year, his love for the South Yorkshire club is undeniable. Whether or not that is reciprocated as the 32-year-old enters the final six months of his current deal remains to be seen.

Nevertheless, Hutchinson – expected to start in defence when Wednesday visit Oxford United in League One today – knows he wants to stay at Hillsborough.

“I don’t think that has ever been in doubt,” said the 32-year-old, who has recently returned confidently after a three-month lay-off with an Achilles injury.

“At the end of the day, my contract is what it is. I would love to sign a three-year deal, but there are more important things going on at the club at the moment.

“When I can sign it, I will be happy to sign it. I don’t want to leave the club.

“I think I am still a massive member of this squad. I’m probably one of the best value players at the club on the current contract in terms of the money I am on because I’m one of the least.

“It is probably bad negotiating from me but they know I want to stay at the club so it is what it is.”

Manager Darren Moore is clearly pleased to see Hutchinson back fit and well.

He helped them return to winning ways with a first success in three outings when beating Plymouth Argyle 4-2 last weekend.

If the Owls are serious about mounting a promotion push, they need to back that up this afternoon at Oxford who sit seventh, one place and three points above them.

Hutchinson, who first joined Wednesday from Chelsea in 2014, said: “Regardless of whether I am here next year or not, I’d love to be able to have a promotion with Sheffield Wednesday because I love the club.”

“I am happy here. I love the city. My family love the city and we bought into it as soon as we came here. I think you can see that with my passion and how I play.