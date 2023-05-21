Pep Guardiola says Sheffield Wednesday v Peterborough United drama 'impossible' outside of England

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says it would be "impossible" for a game like Sheffield Wednesday's at home to Peterborough United to happen in any of the other leading football countries.

Former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager Guardiola, who also played in Spain, Italy, Qatar and Mexico, cited the match as what makes English football special.

"I saw Sheffield against Peterborough - 4-0, 4-0 and after, extra-time and penalties to be in a play-off to go to the Championship," he said. "Can I see that in Spain, can I see that in Germany, can I see that in Italy? It’s impossible.

“The crowd, live on Sky, no other countries do that. They respect a lot the top clubs, more followed than other ones, but here the respect for lower-division (football) is hats off. That’s why this country is special. 33,000 (attendance), full and crazy after 4-0.

"In other countries, 4-0? No chance. It’s 4-4! And after, 4-1, 5-1, penalties – this is England! That’s why it’s unique! That’s why it’s so special, and that’s why I’m a long time here! I love it.”

Guardiola has been Manchester City manager for seven years. Until then, the longest he had been in charge of a club for was four years at his boyhood club Barcelona.

It is not the first time in recent weeks Guardiola has shown his respect for lower-league football, making a point of praising Huddersfield Town's Neil Warnock – as well as Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce – for what he has achieved in his career.