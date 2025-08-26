Player ratings as Sheffield Wednesday youngsters shine and Leeds United fringe men fail to make cut
Although it was Leeds who dominated the game, the relative strengths of the two sides meant the Whites’ players were a bit disappointment, whilst a young Owls team stepped up to the challenge and won the second-round tie.
Sheffield Wednesday (3-5-2)
Ethan Horvath– two penalty saves in addition to some good blocks in the 90 minutes 8
Gabriel Otegbayo – his first-ha;f injury was a real blow 7
Ernie Weaver – like all the Owls defenders, he got stuck in 7
Cole McGhee – unfazed by the physical side of the game 7
Gui Siqueira – worked well in both directions 7
Sean Fusire – a steadying presence 7
Jarvis Thornton – his shot led to the goal 7
Rio Shipston – impressive in midfield 8
Reece Johnson – put in some important blocks 7
Jamal Lowe – lucky with his goal but if you don't shoot, you don't score 7
George Brown – gave the Leeds defenders a hard time 8
Substitutes:
Joe Emery (for Otegbayo, 41) – stepped up well from the bench 7
Ike Ugbo (for J Lowe, 65) – little to work with but did his job in the shoot-out 6
Will Grainger (for Brown, 65) – debut for the 16-year-old 5
Barry Bannan (for Shipston, 82) – set the tone in the penalty shoot-out 6
Liam Palmer (for Siqueira, 82) – took the winning kick 6
Not used: McNeill, Stretch, Evers.
Leeds United (4-2-3-1)
Karl Darlow – will have nightmares about Lowe's goal 4
Sam Byram – Leeds improved when he went off 5
Jakal Bijol – did not make a convincing case to start in the Premier League on his debut 6
Sebastiaan Bornauw – poor in possession, and was given a hard time physically at times 5
Jack Harrison – did not look out of place defensively at left-back but with Leeds so dominant in possession, his crossing let him down 5
Sean Longstaff – got wound up and saw the decisive spot kick saved 4
Ilia Gruev – not a great couple of games for hi in Ethan Ampadu's absence 6
Brenden Aaronson – lively on the right wing 7
Joel Piroe – hidden away in the hole 6
Noah Okafor – a regular threat 7
Lukas Nmecha – did well as the No 9 without finding the net 7
Substitutes:
Willy Gnonto (for Aaronson, 58) – Leeds' best player, he produced a brilliant assist 7
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (for Nmecha, 58) – had a shocker just around the corner from where he grew up 3
Jayden Bogle (for Byram, 70) – got Leeds back into it after being booed on 6
Anton Stach (for Gruev, 70) – with Ao Tanaka's spot up for grabs, he did not really have time to state his case 5
Daniel James (for Okafor, 83) – N/A
Not used: Perri, Gudmundsson, Rodon, Gray.