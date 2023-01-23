Wednesday extended their unbeaten league sequence to 15 games with a win over Fleetwood on Saturday – their fifth straight league victory.
It was a weekend which saw leaders Plymouth, also in imposing form, beat Cheltenham, while third-placed Ipswich lost at Oxford.
Argyle are three points clear at the top above Wednesday, who can usurp them on goal difference if they win at Cheltenham on Tuesday night.
Ipswich, seven points behind the Owls, entertain Morecambe.
Barnsley - who occupy the final play-off spot - visit Exeter on Tuesday.
Michael Duff's side - who beat Accrington on Saturday to end a run of three straight losses - are away for five of their next six league games.
The number crunchers at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final table will look.
Wednesday are predicted to finish top and are given an 85 per cent chance of promotion and 55 per cent of winning the table.
Barnsley are given a 50 per chance of making the play-offs and 16 per cent chance of going up.
Predicted League One table
|Team name
|Predicted points
|Sheffield Wednesday
|95
|Plymouth
|92
|Ipswich
|85
|Derby
|84
|Bolton
|77
|Barnsley
|76
|Wycombe
|71
|Peterborough
|70
|Oxford
|66
|Portsmouth
|65
|Charlton
|63
|Shrewsbury
|61
|Port Vale
|60
|Bristol Rovers
|59
|Fleetwood
|58
|Exeter
|58
|Lincoln
|57
|Cheltenham
|51
|MK Dons
|51
|Morecambe
|47
|Accrington
|46
|Cambridge
|42
|Burton
|40
|Forest Green
|36