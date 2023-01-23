News you can trust since 1754
Predictions computer forecasts how League One promotion battle will unfold for Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley FC, Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town, Bolton Wanderers and Derby County

DATA boffins are predicting success for both Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley in the League One stakes come May, following the latest analysis of league results.

By Leon Wobschall
23 hours ago
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 11:35am

Wednesday extended their unbeaten league sequence to 15 games with a win over Fleetwood on Saturday – their fifth straight league victory.

It was a weekend which saw leaders Plymouth, also in imposing form, beat Cheltenham, while third-placed Ipswich lost at Oxford.

Argyle are three points clear at the top above Wednesday, who can usurp them on goal difference if they win at Cheltenham on Tuesday night.

EFL match-ball. Picture: Getty Images
Ipswich, seven points behind the Owls, entertain Morecambe.

Barnsley - who occupy the final play-off spot - visit Exeter on Tuesday.

Michael Duff's side - who beat Accrington on Saturday to end a run of three straight losses - are away for five of their next six league games.

The number crunchers at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final table will look.

Wednesday are predicted to finish top and are given an 85 per cent chance of promotion and 55 per cent of winning the table.

Barnsley are given a 50 per chance of making the play-offs and 16 per cent chance of going up.

Predicted League One table

Team name Predicted points
Sheffield Wednesday 95
Plymouth 92
Ipswich 85
Derby 84
Bolton 77
Barnsley 76
Wycombe 71
Peterborough 70
Oxford 66
Portsmouth 65
Charlton 63
Shrewsbury 61
Port Vale 60
Bristol Rovers 59
Fleetwood 58
Exeter 58
Lincoln 57
Cheltenham 51
MK Dons 51
Morecambe 47
Accrington 46
Cambridge 42
Burton 40
Forest Green 36
