DATA boffins are predicting success for both Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley in the League One stakes come May, following the latest analysis of league results.

Wednesday extended their unbeaten league sequence to 15 games with a win over Fleetwood on Saturday – their fifth straight league victory.

It was a weekend which saw leaders Plymouth, also in imposing form, beat Cheltenham, while third-placed Ipswich lost at Oxford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Argyle are three points clear at the top above Wednesday, who can usurp them on goal difference if they win at Cheltenham on Tuesday night.

EFL match-ball. Picture: Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ipswich, seven points behind the Owls, entertain Morecambe.

Barnsley - who occupy the final play-off spot - visit Exeter on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Duff's side - who beat Accrington on Saturday to end a run of three straight losses - are away for five of their next six league games.

The number crunchers at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final table will look.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday are predicted to finish top and are given an 85 per cent chance of promotion and 55 per cent of winning the table.

Barnsley are given a 50 per chance of making the play-offs and 16 per cent chance of going up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Predicted League One table