DATA BOFFINS are tipping League One title glory at a canter for Sheffield Wednesday in May and are also predicting that a resurgent Barnsley side could potentially push Plymouth Argyle for the second automatic promotion slot in League One and make life interesting at the top.

Over the past eight matches, the Owls and Reds have been the form sides in the third tier.

Wednesday extended their unbeaten league run to a magnificent club record 20 matches with a 1-0 weekend win at Charlton Athletic. It was their ninth triumph in their past ten league appointments - outstanding stuff.

They are three points clear of second-placed Argyle - who crashed 5-2 at Peterborough United on Saturday - with a game in hand and eight points ahead of Ipswich Town, in third, having also played a game less.

A fixture predictions computer has predicted the final League One table. Picture: Getty.

Meanwhile, Barnsley are up to fifth after a superb 4-1 win over rivals Derby County. It was their fourth successive league victory and sixth in their past seven matches.

Heading into the midweek fixtures, the Reds are nine points behind Plymouth, with two games in hand. They entertain Argyle on March 11.

The number crunchers at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final table will look.

Wednesday are predicted to finish as champions with 99 points - just one shy of the century - and are given a staggering 95 per cent chance of promotion and 80 per cent chance of winning the league.Barsnely are given a 66 per chance of making the play-offs and 38 per cent chance of going up and are tipped to finish third on 86 points, above Ipswich on goal difference.

Key action on Tuesday night sees Derby host Cheltenham and Bolton head to Portsmouth.

Predicted League One table