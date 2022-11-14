Using their ratings for each team, they simulate seasons thousands of times to produce their prediction for each side’s final points tally and league position.

Wednesday kept up the pressure on stuttering Ipswich Town and leaders Plymouth with a 1-0 Roses victory at Accrington at the weekend - with Alex Mighten netting the only goal of the game to extend their unbeaten league sequence to six matches.

The Owls' well-being was fortified by news of Ipswich's surprise home draw with Cheltenham, while Argyle could only pick up a point at Lincoln City.

EFL match ball. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Darren Moore's third-placed side are a point behind Ipswich and five adrift of Plymouth after 18 matches.

Expert reckon Wednesday - who welcome Shrewsbury this weekend - will finish the season in the second automatic slot behind Argyle on 90 points, two more than Ipswich.

Wednesday are given a 62 per cent chance of promotion and 28 per cent of winning the league.

Ipswich's promotion prospects are rated at 53 per cent, as it stands. They are given a 22 per cent chance of lifting silverware.

Barnsley are just outside of the top six after a 1-0 victory at Shrewsbury, their second league win on the spin.

There is just one point separating the eighth-placed Reds, who host MK Dons on Saturday, and fifth-placed Portsmouth, although Pompey have a game in hand.Michael Duff's side are being tipped to finish in the play-offs in May by the number-crunchers, with Grant McCann's Peterborough United missing out on the top six.

Barnsley are given a 40 per cent chance of promotion via the play-offs and an 18 per chance of promotion.

Here is an explanation as to how the model works https://fivethirtyeight.com/methodology/how-our-club-soccer-predictions-work/Latest table

