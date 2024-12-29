For all the entertainment they have provided over the festive period, Sheffield Wednesday are no closer to convincing that they are genuine play-off contenders.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All the Owls have to show for their efforts in ding-dong battles at Middlesbrough and Preston North End is a solitary point, a meagre return at a crucial juncture.

If Sunday's defeat at Deepdale proved anything, it is that Wednesday need January reinforcements to mount a serious top-six challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Rohl's men went into the game four points adrift of the play-off positions thanks to a stirring Boxing Day comeback at the Riverside but they had the look of a mid-table outfit in their latest away assignment.

Against a team that began the afternoon in 16th place and closer to the relegation zone than the top six, Wednesday's luck ran out.

The Owls conceded the opening goal for the seventh time in eight away games but there was no way back for the comeback specialists on this occasion despite a second-half equaliser from Josh Windass, who extended his scoring streak to four matches.

Emil Riis struck first in a repeat of the 1-1 draw at Hillsborough in early December and the Danish striker wrapped up the points for Preston with his second late on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United loanee Sam Greenwood scored the penalty that broke Wednesday's spirit as he underlined his value to Paul Heckingbottom's team.

Josh Windass scored in a losing cause. (Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Greenwood's contribution would not have gone unnoticed by Rohl who has publicly laid out the need for high-quality loan additions.

Should the Owls fail to back their manager in the January transfer window, their progress in 2024 may well go to waste.

After finding themselves six points from safety this time last year despite beating Preston at Deepdale on the same date, Wednesday have put themselves in a position to take the next step.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Owls appeared primed to kick on from Thursday's thrilling 3-3 draw at Middlesbrough in a bright opening at Deepdale.

In contrast to Boxing Day when they had to do the chasing, Wednesday set the pace against Preston.

The visitors threatened twice inside the opening three minutes, Michael Smith almost catching out Freddie Woodman with an audacious first-time effort from 35 yards that dropped the wrong side of the crossbar before Windass saw a shot deflect just wide.

An injury to an assistant referee halted Wednesday's early momentum with the long delay allowing Preston to catch breath and settle into the contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite gaining a foothold, North End had barely threatened when they broke the deadlock just before the half-hour mark.

Jack Whatmough headed Ali McCann's deep cross back across goal and Riis was in the right place to turn the ball home from close range, albeit in unconvincing fashion.

Shea Charles came closest to levelling the scores before the interval when he shot over from the edge of the box after being teed up by Barry Bannan.

Marvin Johnson had earlier clipped the top of the bar with a mishit cross but for all their endeavour, Wednesday found themselves in the familiar position of chasing the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That brings a degree of comfort that was evident in the way the Owls began the second half.

Djeidi Gassama was summoned from the bench to cut short Nathaniel Chalobah's belated full league debut and he contributed to an energetic start by the away side.

Windass fired a shot over following good work down the right by Gassama but Wednesday needed a brave block by Max Lowe to stay in sight of their hosts after a cutback left McCann with time to shoot 10 yards out.

The Owls survived another scare when Greenwood fashioned a shooting opportunity on the edge of the box and hit the underside of the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An open game suited Wednesday and they found their equaliser in the 59th minute through Windass, the in-form forward bending a 25-yard pearler into the bottom corner.

Just when it appeared as if the Owls had the momentum to complete their latest comeback, Preston demonstrated their own powers of recovery to rip up the script and claim all three points.

James Beadle got down well to keep out a powerful strike by Greenwood but the increasingly influential forward was not to be denied from the spot after Dominic Iorfa clattered into Josh Bowler.

Greenwood sent Beadle the wrong way and North End were on course for back-to-back festive wins in front of their own fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was no way back for Wednesday when Windass failed to beat Woodman after being left one on one with the home goalkeeper.

At the other end, Preston benefited from a pair of mistakes by Beadle to secure the points.

The Wednesday stopper spilt an effort by Greenwood and fumbled again to allow Riis to turn the ball home.

Eight added minutes offered the Owls hope but there was no repeat of the Boxing Day drama as the South Yorkshire club's year ended on a sour note.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston North End: Woodman, Whatmough, Keane (Frokjaer 57), McCann, Riis (Osmajic 89), Storey, Hughes, Greenwood, Thordarson (Whiteman 71), Kesler-Hayden, Bowler (Holmes 71). Substitutes unused: Cornell, Ledson, Okkels, Bauer, Nelson.

Goals: Riis (29, 79), Greenwood (64)

Sheffield Wednesday: Beadle, M Lowe, Chalobah (Gassama 46), Iorfa (McNeill 77), Bannan, Windass (J Lowe 83), Valentin, Johnson, Smith (Ugbo 68), Valery (Ingelsson 77), S Charles. Substitutes unused: P Charles, Palmer, Paterson, Olegbayo.

Goals: Windass (59)