It feels like Nathaniel Chalobah's time at Sheffield Wednesday might finally be coming, and perhaps just as well with uncertainty over what January holds for Shea Charles.

Chelsea product Chalobah was signed in the summer to control the Owls midfield from deep but early-season muscle injuries mean he is yet to start a game for them.

That could soon change, perhaps as early as Sunday's trip to Preston North End.

In Chalobah's absence, Shea Charles joined on loan from Southampton and filled the void brilliantly – the only worry is, he may have done it too brilliantly. The Saints have a January recall option and certainly need to upgrade their squad to have any hope of avoiding Premier League relegation.

That they changed manager last week – with Rohl in the running – muddies the water. Ivan Juric only took charge of his first game on Boxing Day, so is probably not yet up to speed on promising midfielders on loan in the Championship.

Not that it needs to be an either/or for Wednesday.

Perhaps Chalobah's biggest contribution to turning a 3-0 deficit into a 3-3 draw was freeing Charles to play a more attacking game, making two of the three goals once his team switched formation to 4-1-4-1.

Equally, at Derby County at the start of the month, Rohl transformed his team by dropping Charles into a back three at half-time of the game Chalobah made his return from the bench in. With Di'Shon Bernard completing a two-match suspension at Deepdale, and 19-year-old Gabriel Otegbayo having a difficult first start against Boro it is worth considering.

REJIGS: Danny Rohl loves to use the flexibility of his Sheffield Wednesday players, as he did in the 3-3 draw with Middlesbrough

Much will depend, though, on whether Chalobah is ready to start. "It's step by step," said Rohl. "When you played 20 minutes (against Stoke City last Saturday), now 45 minutes it showed he is closer and closer to 90 minutes.

"It sometimes is not easy for him, he has to be calm and wait for the moment but every game he came on, he helped us. Against Derby he helped us, he helped us in the last minutes against Stoke, and against Middlesbrough. He gives us good control in midfield. It's very helpful to have three sixes (holding midfielders). When you have Shea and Barry (Bannan) in good form and you play with two midfielders you have to think what we can do."

Charles is far from Wednesday's only adaptable player in the multi-functional squad Rohl has created. Josh Windass has always played in a variety of attacking positions, but usually between the midfield and centre-forward.

The last two games have seen him become the lone striker in mid-game reshuffles. It is not his preferred position but he has not helped himself avoid it by scoring in both.

CONTROL: Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah

When it comes to Charles, there is uncertainty but he has showcased what Rohl can do as he looks to persuade other Premier League clubs to loan their best young players.

"It's a good example of how we can improve young players,” he argued. “He's a key player, he can play six, eight (box-to-box midfielder) and centre-back, he understands the game.

"We should not speak too much about Shea now but the development is good to see."

The Owls will have to assess where the squad is fitness-wise but apart from Djeidi Gassama going off injured at the Riverside, the questions are more about illness.

UNCERTAINTY: Southampton have not yet told Sheffield Wednesday if they plan to recall loanee Shea Charles

"Overnight (on Christmas Day) Musa (Anthony Musaba) became ill," revealed Rohl. "That's the reason we took Olaf (Kubacki) in the squad. Ben (Hamer) is still very ill, Icky (Michael Ihiekwe) is very ill.

"We have to stop this. At the moment we have not too many injuries but the illnesses are coming.

"Liam (Palmer) looks good, he started training on Christmas Day. Olaf now is ready to go. The idea with Olaf was to bring him back into the squad against Preston but because of the illness to Musa we did it one game earlier.

"Hopefully (Gassama) has nothing serious. Gas has really stepped up at the moment, not just with the ball but against it.

"If there's something (wrong) I cannot take the risk now and it will be a chance for other players."

What should help is the positivity of more points collected from a losing position. Thursday's was the 15th since the start of October.

Opportunity knocks: Nathaniel Chalobah, right, playing against Preston North End at Hillsborough earlier this month, could be given a first start for the Owls at Deepdale on Sunday.

"If we continue our belief and improve some parts of our game we have a chance,” said Rohl of the trip to Preston. “From the last eight games we have just one defeat, in the derby, and five wins.

"A point is always helpful for the mentality, the belief, for the conviction.