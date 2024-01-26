'Proactive' Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl trying to act before transfer deadline-day rush

Premier League transfers have been incredibly thin this month, although Sheffield United have made a couple after adding goalkeeper Ivo Grbic to loanee Ben Brereton Diaz and youngster Sam Curtis.

At the time of going to press, Leeds United and Rotherham United were Yorkshire's only league clubs yet to land a new player but they are not the only ones hoping to be busy ahead of Thursday's 11pm deadline.

The Owls, who host Coventry City in the FA Cup fourth round, have hit a lull since signing Jimmy Beadle and Iko Ugbo.

"Sometimes you have to wait for something to happen on another pitch," explained Rohl.

"I have a feeling a lot of signings will come very late. I said four weeks ago we wanted quick signings and we got two but in the last two weeks it's been difficult.

"We've tried a lot behind closed doors but the (player's) decision was for other options.

"I will be proactive. Sometimes I have to be patient but if I do nothing, patience is the wrong word.

PROACTIVE: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl

"I like yes or no and not maybe. In this case very often there is a maybe and an if. I will learn."

Rohl, who is open to offers for Michael Smith, Lee Gregory and Reece James, has produced a sales pitch for potential signings.

"It's important everybody knows what I demand from my players," he explained. "Otherwise they come here and they are surprised by what the manager demands. Also, they need a clear picture to make good decisions.