QPR v Sheffield Wednesday: Why Rangers' story provides Danny Rohl with hope and fight amid crazy Championship

QPR v Sheffield Wednesday HEADING into the post-match press conference after his Sheffield Wednesday side shot themselves in the foot against Bristol City in midweek, most would have expected Danny Rohl to be thoroughly downcast and morose.

There was disappointment and a few regrets initially for sure, which was to be expected after Wednesday coughed up the lead twice to draw and almost snatch defeat from the jaws of victory at the end.

The telling thing was that there remained a glint in his eye and defiance. It wasn’t propaganda either.

Rohl has been around the Championship block long enough now to know that one of its greatest selling points is its unpredictability. Yes, there’s a counter-argument in 2024-25 by way of the division’s equivalent of the ‘Fab Four’ in Leeds United, Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland, whose consistency has seen them pull away from the rest.

But ultimately, six teams fight it out for promotion and not four. Strange things can happen between now and early May. And definitely by the end of May.

Who can say with any degree of certainty that a team - or teams - pushing for automatic promotion but who just miss out late on won’t get spooked in the play-offs by a team who gatecrashes the top six? It’s happened before.

That's for the future, in truth. In the here and now, Wednesday are one of a clutch of teams who have vested interest in the final two play-off spots which look open.

It’s fair to say that whoever finishes there will have displayed imperfections.

West Brom, for instance, won just one game between September 28 - when they lost at Hillsborough - and December 11.

Middlesbrough have picked up one point from six against Portsmouth and have lost eight games so far. Blackburn Rovers have been beaten ten times.

All the other sides in the mix have had issues; Watford are even, ridiculously, reportedly contemplating the replacement of a very talented young head coach.

Yet it's still there for someone.

Rohl said: "You see at the minute you have four teams who are playing for (automatic) promotion and from five to 12 or 13, they play for something.

"But now everybody must look to themselves and at the end we will see what we have.

"A lot of teams struggle a little bit. Look at Oxford, they now have a run.

"This is the Championship and one of the reasons why I say many times that there’s more goals than just 50 points. This is a small goal.

"At the minute, the small goal is to get over 40. Now since the Stoke game, we fight for 40 points.

"We took some good results and wins and it’s not that we have lost the plot. We will fight and the commitment in the team is there to fight together.

"We had a tough trip to Leeds, but played a good game for 85 minutes, but it ended 3-0. You get nothing for good performances and it’s about results now. Take results and points and go again."

Wednesday took a few blows, but did just that at the business end of last season to magnificently retain their Championship status which looked fanciful when Rohl took over.

They displayed a strong jaw in the process. The best-case scenario is that it has conditioned them for what is hopefully to come at a different end of the table.

After facing a side with top-six designs in Bristol City, Wednesday now face another in QPR.

Perhaps nothing sums up the glorious capriciousness of this level better than Rangers’ story of 24-25. Here’s always a tale or two somewhere in this league.

QPR propped up the table on November 9 after a 2-0 loss at Leeds. They won just once in their opening 15 league matches.

In 13 games since, they have seen their colours lowered on just one occasion. Marti Cifuentes' side, who won at Hull City on Tuesday, are now in the play-off contention, four points behind sixth-placed Blackburn.

His rival today in Rohl is both impressed, but also enthused by what has been germinating in West London.

Rohl added: "I think you can see he is doing over well. Last season, they stay in the league. This season, they had not the best start and not a good run.

"But he's been in the Championship and it's about consistency. We have taken points consistently but in some games, we’ve really missed wins. We have to turn these into wins and if we do this, we have a chance.

"It is important for the mindset that we keep going and we had this experience last season. And it was similar.

"We need to stay positive. We still have to ‘smell’ more wins. There’s 18 games and anything is possible in this league. We need a small run.

"At the end of the season when you look back, you (might) say: ‘What a nice feeling, we did some good games and entertained.’ You (may) say: ‘Well, we could be really closer to more’. It is then hard to take. We don’t want to be looking back and saying’ oh, it could have been much, much more."