HERE are the Sheffield Wednesday player ratings from Tuesday night’s Championship home game against Norwich City at Hillsborough.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beadle: Kept calm with the ball at his feet. Would have been expecting to be busier. Routine night for sure, welcome after Saturday. 6

Iorfa: Milestone first goal since July 2020. Only downer was sight of him leaving with an injury issue on 57 minutes. 7

Bernard: Nice and orderly at the back. 7

Norwich City's Jacob Sorensen and Sheffield Wednesday's Svante Ingelsson (right) during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

M Lowe: Keep his eye on Gordon and saw him off. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johnson: A lovely caressed defence-splitting pass set up the opener. Moments of real class. 8

S Charles: Assist for the second. A player who also senses danger in his defensive work and has excellent game-management for such a young player. 8

Bannan: Helped Wednesday pick off Norwich with an intelligent offering. 7

Valery: Posed a threat down the right. Part of a good team performance. 7

Windass: Tidily taken goal. Another who enjoyed himself. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ingelsson: Displayed real energy and drive. Contributed on the night. 7

Ugbo: How did he miss an early chance? Answers on a postcard. Did go close later in the first half, in fairness. But needs a goal. 6

Substitutes: Otegbayo (Iorfa 57). Handed a home debut. 6

Paterson (Johnson 65) 6.

Gassama (Windass 66). Lively. 7.

Valentin (Ingelsson 76).

Smith (Ugbo 77).