Ratings: A 'class' mark for Sheffield Wednesday star as Owls warm up for Steel City derby with morale-boosting win over Norwich City
Beadle: Kept calm with the ball at his feet. Would have been expecting to be busier. Routine night for sure, welcome after Saturday. 6
Iorfa: Milestone first goal since July 2020. Only downer was sight of him leaving with an injury issue on 57 minutes. 7
Bernard: Nice and orderly at the back. 7
M Lowe: Keep his eye on Gordon and saw him off. 7
Johnson: A lovely caressed defence-splitting pass set up the opener. Moments of real class. 8
S Charles: Assist for the second. A player who also senses danger in his defensive work and has excellent game-management for such a young player. 8
Bannan: Helped Wednesday pick off Norwich with an intelligent offering. 7
Valery: Posed a threat down the right. Part of a good team performance. 7
Windass: Tidily taken goal. Another who enjoyed himself. 7
Ingelsson: Displayed real energy and drive. Contributed on the night. 7
Ugbo: How did he miss an early chance? Answers on a postcard. Did go close later in the first half, in fairness. But needs a goal. 6
Substitutes: Otegbayo (Iorfa 57). Handed a home debut. 6
Paterson (Johnson 65) 6.
Gassama (Windass 66). Lively. 7.
Valentin (Ingelsson 76).
Smith (Ugbo 77).
Not used: P Charles, Palmer, J Lowe, Musaba.