Ratings: A 'class' mark for Sheffield Wednesday star as Owls warm up for Steel City derby with morale-boosting win over Norwich City

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 5th Nov 2024, 21:42 BST
HERE are the Sheffield Wednesday player ratings from Tuesday night’s Championship home game against Norwich City at Hillsborough.

Beadle: Kept calm with the ball at his feet. Would have been expecting to be busier. Routine night for sure, welcome after Saturday. 6

Iorfa: Milestone first goal since July 2020. Only downer was sight of him leaving with an injury issue on 57 minutes. 7

Bernard: Nice and orderly at the back. 7

Norwich City's Jacob Sorensen and Sheffield Wednesday's Svante Ingelsson (right) during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.
Norwich City's Jacob Sorensen and Sheffield Wednesday's Svante Ingelsson (right) during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

M Lowe: Keep his eye on Gordon and saw him off. 7

Johnson: A lovely caressed defence-splitting pass set up the opener. Moments of real class. 8

S Charles: Assist for the second. A player who also senses danger in his defensive work and has excellent game-management for such a young player. 8

Bannan: Helped Wednesday pick off Norwich with an intelligent offering. 7

Valery: Posed a threat down the right. Part of a good team performance. 7

Windass: Tidily taken goal. Another who enjoyed himself. 7

Ingelsson: Displayed real energy and drive. Contributed on the night. 7

Ugbo: How did he miss an early chance? Answers on a postcard. Did go close later in the first half, in fairness. But needs a goal. 6

Substitutes: Otegbayo (Iorfa 57). Handed a home debut. 6

Paterson (Johnson 65) 6.

Gassama (Windass 66). Lively. 7.

Valentin (Ingelsson 76).

Smith (Ugbo 77).

Not used: P Charles, Palmer, J Lowe, Musaba.

