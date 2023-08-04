Dawson: Little chance with opener to be fair. Southampton had their moments and territory, but wasn’t that busy. 6
Paterson: Given some serious grief by Edozie at times. Booked. 5
Iorfa: Key assist for Gregory’s equaliser and grew into game. 6
Ihiekwe: Tasked to hold the backline together as the senior man. Did that in fairness. 7
Famewo: To say he had his hands full early with Tella and Walker-Peters down his side was an understatement. Stuck at it though. 6
Delgado: Given a debut. Showed some energy, appetite and directness to provide some encouragement. 7
Bakinson: Handed a vote of faith. Saw a nicely-struck curler drift wide in Wednesday’s best moment. Switched off for winner. 5
Vaulks: Had to man the barricades against a slick, quick Saints in opening half. His corner led to the leveller. 5
Bannan: Used to dictating at the level below, this was a wholly different kettle of fish. Better in second half. 6
Windass: Couldn’t get in the game in the first half. Another to improve in second period. 6
Gregory: Showed some early endeavour and had a couple of shots blocked. Kept going as good strikers do and scored a sweet leveller. 7
Substitutes: Musaba (Gregory 63). Brought on for his debut. 6
Fletcher (Delgado 77). Another to be handed his bow. 6
Palmer (Vaulks 77). 6.
James (Windass 86).
Not used: Charles, Valentin, Bernard, Wilks, Smith.