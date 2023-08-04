HERE are the Sheffield Wednesday player ratings from Friday night’s EFL Championship opener against Southampton at Hillsborough.

Dawson: Little chance with opener to be fair. Southampton had their moments and territory, but wasn’t that busy. 6

Paterson: Given some serious grief by Edozie at times. Booked. 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iorfa: Key assist for Gregory’s equaliser and grew into game. 6

Southampton's Carlos Alcaraz and Sheffield Wednesday's Callum Paterson (right) battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough, Sheffield. Picture date: Friday August 4, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Sheff Wed. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Ihiekwe: Tasked to hold the backline together as the senior man. Did that in fairness. 7

Famewo: To say he had his hands full early with Tella and Walker-Peters down his side was an understatement. Stuck at it though. 6

Delgado: Given a debut. Showed some energy, appetite and directness to provide some encouragement. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bakinson: Handed a vote of faith. Saw a nicely-struck curler drift wide in Wednesday’s best moment. Switched off for winner. 5

Vaulks: Had to man the barricades against a slick, quick Saints in opening half. His corner led to the leveller. 5

Bannan: Used to dictating at the level below, this was a wholly different kettle of fish. Better in second half. 6

Windass: Couldn’t get in the game in the first half. Another to improve in second period. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gregory: Showed some early endeavour and had a couple of shots blocked. Kept going as good strikers do and scored a sweet leveller. 7

Substitutes: Musaba (Gregory 63). Brought on for his debut. 6

Fletcher (Delgado 77). Another to be handed his bow. 6

Palmer (Vaulks 77). 6.

James (Windass 86).