All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Ratings: An encouraging 7 for one Sheffield Wednesday debutant, but also some 5's - Owls marks against Southampton

HERE are the Sheffield Wednesday player ratings from Friday night’s EFL Championship opener against Southampton at Hillsborough.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 4th Aug 2023, 22:05 BST

Dawson: Little chance with opener to be fair. Southampton had their moments and territory, but wasn’t that busy. 6

Paterson: Given some serious grief by Edozie at times. Booked. 5

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Iorfa: Key assist for Gregory’s equaliser and grew into game. 6

Southampton's Carlos Alcaraz and Sheffield Wednesday's Callum Paterson (right) battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough, Sheffield. Picture date: Friday August 4, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Sheff Wed. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.Southampton's Carlos Alcaraz and Sheffield Wednesday's Callum Paterson (right) battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough, Sheffield. Picture date: Friday August 4, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Sheff Wed. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
Southampton's Carlos Alcaraz and Sheffield Wednesday's Callum Paterson (right) battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough, Sheffield. Picture date: Friday August 4, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Sheff Wed. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Ihiekwe: Tasked to hold the backline together as the senior man. Did that in fairness. 7

Famewo: To say he had his hands full early with Tella and Walker-Peters down his side was an understatement. Stuck at it though. 6

Delgado: Given a debut. Showed some energy, appetite and directness to provide some encouragement. 7

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bakinson: Handed a vote of faith. Saw a nicely-struck curler drift wide in Wednesday’s best moment. Switched off for winner. 5

Vaulks: Had to man the barricades against a slick, quick Saints in opening half. His corner led to the leveller. 5

Bannan: Used to dictating at the level below, this was a wholly different kettle of fish. Better in second half. 6

Windass: Couldn’t get in the game in the first half. Another to improve in second period. 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gregory: Showed some early endeavour and had a couple of shots blocked. Kept going as good strikers do and scored a sweet leveller. 7

Substitutes: Musaba (Gregory 63). Brought on for his debut. 6

Fletcher (Delgado 77). Another to be handed his bow. 6

Palmer (Vaulks 77). 6.

James (Windass 86).

Not used: Charles, Valentin, Bernard, Wilks, Smith.

Related topics:SouthamptonHillsborough