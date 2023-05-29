Ratings: Eight for Sheffield Wednesday hero and two Barnsley braves as promotion goes to Owls

All Sections
HERE are the Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday player ratings from Monday’s League One play-off final at Wembley.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 29th May 2023, 17:45 BST

Barnsley

Isted: Stupendous extra-time save to thwart Smith and another cracker to deny Bannan. 8

B Thomas: Strong and orderly at the back. 7

Barnsley goalkeeper Harry Isted (left) makes a save from Sheffield Wednesday's Michael Smith (centre right) during the Sky Bet League One play-off final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Monday May 29, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Final. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.Barnsley goalkeeper Harry Isted (left) makes a save from Sheffield Wednesday's Michael Smith (centre right) during the Sky Bet League One play-off final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Monday May 29, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Final. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
Andersen: Produced a brilliant clearance and block in extra time. 7

Kitching: Had a good, honest battle with Smith. Should have won a penalty and hit the bar. 7

Williams: Got through plenty of work and was a hive of industry. 7

Phillips: Dismissed for a challenge on Gregory when he was guilty of poor technique as opposed to malicious intent. 5

Connell: Showed elements of poise, but will be haunted by a huge miss. 6

Kane: Not really his day in the middle of the park. 6

Cadden: Joy down left and was a willing raider. Went close to scoring and a good outlet. 8

Tedic: On the deck a couple of times in first half. Came off at interval. 5

Cole: Ran himself into the ground for the team before being sacrificed. 6

Substitutes: Norwood (Tedic 45). Almost the hero, but denied by Dawson. 7

Benson (Kane 72) 6. Lasted just 15 minutes after succumbing to injury. Unlucky. 6

L Thomas (Cole 72). 6

Russell (Benson 90+1) 6.

Watters (Cadden 105) 6.

Not used: Collins, Cundy.

Sheffield Wednesday

Dawson: Key save on 79 minutes to thwart Norwood. 7

Iorfa: Went close in the first half. Mixed bag defensively. 6

Ihiekwe: Steady enough at the back and went close in extra time. 7

James: Saw his pocket picked by Norwood late on in normal time, but Dawson came to rescue. 6

Paterson: His battle with Cadden was an intriguing one. 6

Bannan: A whisker away on a couple of occasions. Moments of quality. 7

Palmer: Again showed his versatility in midfield and at the back. Consistent. 6

Johnson: Had to keep his eye on Williams. Kept going. 6

Windass: Watched on by his father and produced the magic moment. 8

Smith: Up for the battle against Kitching. Honours were even. 7

Gregory: Lucky not to concede a penalty after a clumsy challenge on Kitching. Then involved in dismissal. 6

Substitutes: Vaulks (Paterson 79). Spectacular strike rightly disallowed for offside. 7.

Hunt (James 104), 6.

Dele-Bashiru (Bannan 115).

Not used: Stockdale, Brown, Adeniran, Flint.

Related topics:BarnsleyLeague OneWembley