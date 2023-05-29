Ratings: Eight for Sheffield Wednesday hero and two Barnsley braves as promotion goes to Owls

Barnsley
Isted: Stupendous extra-time save to thwart Smith and another cracker to deny Bannan. 8
B Thomas: Strong and orderly at the back. 7
Andersen: Produced a brilliant clearance and block in extra time. 7
Kitching: Had a good, honest battle with Smith. Should have won a penalty and hit the bar. 7
Williams: Got through plenty of work and was a hive of industry. 7
Phillips: Dismissed for a challenge on Gregory when he was guilty of poor technique as opposed to malicious intent. 5
Connell: Showed elements of poise, but will be haunted by a huge miss. 6
Kane: Not really his day in the middle of the park. 6
Cadden: Joy down left and was a willing raider. Went close to scoring and a good outlet. 8
Tedic: On the deck a couple of times in first half. Came off at interval. 5
Cole: Ran himself into the ground for the team before being sacrificed. 6
Substitutes: Norwood (Tedic 45). Almost the hero, but denied by Dawson. 7
Benson (Kane 72) 6. Lasted just 15 minutes after succumbing to injury. Unlucky. 6
L Thomas (Cole 72). 6
Russell (Benson 90+1) 6.
Watters (Cadden 105) 6.
Not used: Collins, Cundy.
Sheffield Wednesday
Dawson: Key save on 79 minutes to thwart Norwood. 7
Iorfa: Went close in the first half. Mixed bag defensively. 6
Ihiekwe: Steady enough at the back and went close in extra time. 7
James: Saw his pocket picked by Norwood late on in normal time, but Dawson came to rescue. 6
Paterson: His battle with Cadden was an intriguing one. 6
Bannan: A whisker away on a couple of occasions. Moments of quality. 7
Palmer: Again showed his versatility in midfield and at the back. Consistent. 6
Johnson: Had to keep his eye on Williams. Kept going. 6
Windass: Watched on by his father and produced the magic moment. 8
Smith: Up for the battle against Kitching. Honours were even. 7
Gregory: Lucky not to concede a penalty after a clumsy challenge on Kitching. Then involved in dismissal. 6
Substitutes: Vaulks (Paterson 79). Spectacular strike rightly disallowed for offside. 7.
Hunt (James 104), 6.
Dele-Bashiru (Bannan 115).
Not used: Stockdale, Brown, Adeniran, Flint.