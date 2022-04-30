Ratings: How Sheffield Wednesday fared against Portsmouth at Hillsborough

Peacock-Farrell: Exposed for Hirst's goal. Showed his mettle to make two outstanding second-half saves to deny Raggett and Hirst. 7

Palmer: Shook off the rust after an edgy start and recomposed himself well. 7

Storey: Him and Hunt will not have been happy with Hirst's goal. But reasserted himself and helped himself to a goal into the bargain. 7

Hutchinson: No frills stuff on a day for getting the job done. Made an excellent saving challenge to deny Thompson in the second half. 7

Hunt: Shrugged off the early concession and bombed forward as he does. 7

Byers: Influential and provided two assists. Should be happy. Crowned a strong performance with a late goal. 8

Bannan: Buzzed around with intent and got Wednesday going after a nervy start. Came off, worryingly, with what appeared to be an injury issue late on. 7

Luongo: Looks like having his hands full early on with Thompson and Morrell. But the narrative changed and he helped restore order. 7

Johnson: Deadly cross for Gregory's leveller and was a vibrant force after a slow start. 7

Berahino: On a day when the striker needed to deliver, he did. Linked play very nicely at times. 8

Gregory: Leader of the pack up top and loving life at the minute. Will be a big player in the play-offs. Super finish to level it up. 8

Substitutes: Windass (Berahino 77) 6; Paterson (Bannan 82), 6; Dele-Bashiru (Gregory 88).