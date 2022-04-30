Ratings: How Sheffield Wednesday fared against Portsmouth at Hillsborough

HERE are the Sheffield Wednesday player ratings from Saturday afternoon's League One home game against Portsmouth at Hillsborough.

By Leon Wobschall
Saturday, 30th April 2022, 2:53 pm

Peacock-Farrell: Exposed for Hirst's goal. Showed his mettle to make two outstanding second-half saves to deny Raggett and Hirst. 7

Palmer: Shook off the rust after an edgy start and recomposed himself well. 7

Storey: Him and Hunt will not have been happy with Hirst's goal. But reasserted himself and helped himself to a goal into the bargain. 7

Hutchinson: No frills stuff on a day for getting the job done. Made an excellent saving challenge to deny Thompson in the second half. 7

Hunt: Shrugged off the early concession and bombed forward as he does. 7

Byers: Influential and provided two assists. Should be happy. Crowned a strong performance with a late goal. 8

Bannan: Buzzed around with intent and got Wednesday going after a nervy start. Came off, worryingly, with what appeared to be an injury issue late on. 7

Luongo: Looks like having his hands full early on with Thompson and Morrell. But the narrative changed and he helped restore order. 7

Johnson: Deadly cross for Gregory's leveller and was a vibrant force after a slow start. 7

Berahino: On a day when the striker needed to deliver, he did. Linked play very nicely at times. 8

Gregory: Leader of the pack up top and loving life at the minute. Will be a big player in the play-offs. Super finish to level it up. 8

Substitutes: Windass (Berahino 77) 6; Paterson (Bannan 82), 6; Dele-Bashiru (Gregory 88).

Not used: Wildsmith, Gibson, Paterson, Dunkley, Mendez-Laing.

