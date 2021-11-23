Ratings: How Sheffield Wednesday players fared against MK Dons

HERE are the Sheffield Wednesday player ratings from Tuesday evening's League One home game against MK Dons at Hillsborough

By Leon Wobschall
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 10:04 pm
Updated Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 10:06 pm
Hillsborough. Picture: PA.

Peacock-Farrell: Made one brave block early on. No chance with Twine's brilliant goal. 6

Brennan: Saw a first-half goal ruled out for an infringement. Had one or two dodgy moments defensively against a lively MK Dons side. 5

Dunkley: A tower of strength at both ends in the first half. MK struggled to deal with him in the air from Wednesday corners. 8

Palmer: Booked early on and unhinged at times by the MK forwards. Got better. 6

Hunt: Put in a lovely ball for a first-half chance for Kamberi. Then contrived to produce a contender for miss of the season on the restart. 6

Bannan: Busy, involved and was a dominant figure in the first period in particular. 7

Dele-Bashiru: Couldn't overly dictate. Blazed a good chance wide in second half. 6

Byers: Could not make an impact in his first start since September 11. Came off early in the second half. 5

Corbeanu: Not as dominant as some of his recent outings. Livened up in second half at least. 7

Kamberi: Saw a first-half header drift wide. But did not come to the fore aside from that. 5

Gregory: Persistent and kept going and shrugged off a late miss with a clinicial header. 7

Substitutes: Windass (Kamberi 54) glory at the end- 7.

Luongo (Byers 55) - helped the Owls grab hold of the game. 7

Berahino (Dele-Bashiru 72); 6.

Not used: Wildsmith, Brown, Shodipo, Wing.

MK DonsLeague One