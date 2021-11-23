Hillsborough. Picture: PA.

Peacock-Farrell: Made one brave block early on. No chance with Twine's brilliant goal. 6

Brennan: Saw a first-half goal ruled out for an infringement. Had one or two dodgy moments defensively against a lively MK Dons side. 5

Dunkley: A tower of strength at both ends in the first half. MK struggled to deal with him in the air from Wednesday corners. 8

Palmer: Booked early on and unhinged at times by the MK forwards. Got better. 6

Hunt: Put in a lovely ball for a first-half chance for Kamberi. Then contrived to produce a contender for miss of the season on the restart. 6

Bannan: Busy, involved and was a dominant figure in the first period in particular. 7

Dele-Bashiru: Couldn't overly dictate. Blazed a good chance wide in second half. 6

Byers: Could not make an impact in his first start since September 11. Came off early in the second half. 5

Corbeanu: Not as dominant as some of his recent outings. Livened up in second half at least. 7

Kamberi: Saw a first-half header drift wide. But did not come to the fore aside from that. 5

Gregory: Persistent and kept going and shrugged off a late miss with a clinicial header. 7

Substitutes: Windass (Kamberi 54) glory at the end- 7.

Luongo (Byers 55) - helped the Owls grab hold of the game. 7

Berahino (Dele-Bashiru 72); 6.