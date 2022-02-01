Ratings: How Sheffield Wednesday players fared against Morecambe at Hillsborough

HERE are the Sheffield Wednesday player ratings from Tuesday night's League One home game against Morecambe at Hillsborough.

By Leon Wobschall
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 9:54 pm
Updated Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 9:56 pm

Peacock-Farrell: Not too much work, but did look a little hesitant at times in his decision-making in first half. 6

Storey: Had no real issues against a Morecambe side who did not offer much at all. 6

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Dean: His frustration was there for all to see after he signalled to the bench following an early injury. Just want you don't need after recently joining a club. n/a

Owls defender Harlee Dean suffers a frustrating early injury, which forced him to leave the fray against Morecambe.

Hutchinson: Moved into the centre after Dean exited and was commanding and assured - and heroic at the end. 7

Mendez-Laing: Posed real problems with his direct running and energy. Showed what he can bring to the party and is starting to look strong. 8

Dele-Bashiru: Unfortunately to see him hobble off the break. Had offered a fair bit with his energy. 7.

Byers: Strong shift in the first half and produced an excellent cross for Kamberi's offside goal early in the second. He then took centre stage with a sublime strike. 8

Bannan: A mixed bag. Some good moments and then some sloppiness in his decision-making. Not vintage Bannan, but he doesn't hide either. 6

Johnson: Produced one great early cross and went close in the second half. Threatened at times. 7

Kamberi: A frustrating if only occasion and not his night in front of goal . 5

Windass: Showed touches of craft and quality without being at his total best. Looked a bit groggy when he left the fray 6

Substitutes: Palmer (Dean 8). Redeemed himself with one saving challenge. 6

Paterson (Dele-Bashiru 45) 6.

Sow (Kamberi 65), 6

Berahino (Windass 74). Set up late goal for Mendez-Laing. 6

Not used: Wildsmith, Hunt, Brennan:

MorecambeHillsboroughLeague One