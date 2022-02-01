Ratings: How Sheffield Wednesday players fared against Morecambe at Hillsborough

Peacock-Farrell: Not too much work, but did look a little hesitant at times in his decision-making in first half. 6

Storey: Had no real issues against a Morecambe side who did not offer much at all. 6

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean: His frustration was there for all to see after he signalled to the bench following an early injury. Just want you don't need after recently joining a club. n/a

Owls defender Harlee Dean suffers a frustrating early injury, which forced him to leave the fray against Morecambe.

Hutchinson: Moved into the centre after Dean exited and was commanding and assured - and heroic at the end. 7

Mendez-Laing: Posed real problems with his direct running and energy. Showed what he can bring to the party and is starting to look strong. 8

Dele-Bashiru: Unfortunately to see him hobble off the break. Had offered a fair bit with his energy. 7.

Byers: Strong shift in the first half and produced an excellent cross for Kamberi's offside goal early in the second. He then took centre stage with a sublime strike. 8

Bannan: A mixed bag. Some good moments and then some sloppiness in his decision-making. Not vintage Bannan, but he doesn't hide either. 6

Johnson: Produced one great early cross and went close in the second half. Threatened at times. 7

Kamberi: A frustrating if only occasion and not his night in front of goal . 5

Windass: Showed touches of craft and quality without being at his total best. Looked a bit groggy when he left the fray 6

Substitutes: Palmer (Dean 8). Redeemed himself with one saving challenge. 6

Paterson (Dele-Bashiru 45) 6.

Sow (Kamberi 65), 6

Berahino (Windass 74). Set up late goal for Mendez-Laing. 6